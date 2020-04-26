Cover Corona outbreak: Digital Payment Solutions Market Size Growth Segment by Application (2020-2025)

Recent report on “Digital Payment Solutions Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Digital Payment Solutions Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Digital Payment Solutions Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Digital Payment Solutions Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Digital Payment Solutions Market is continuously growing on surging trend in the global scenario. Digital payment is a system which is used for paying money or money™s worth for goods and services electronically instead of using cash or cheque. In simple words, paying via dedicated apps for the purchase of any product online. Growing adoption of technology in digital payment solution and seamless integration of payment solutions are the key driving factors which are exerting positive influence on the growth of market. In addition, increasing usage of smartphones and rising development of e-commerce are also propelling the demand of digital payment solution. Furthermore, increasing internet penetration across the world is generating numerous opportunities in the market over the coming years. Moreover, digital payment solution is safe and secure to use, they are convenient to handle, it is easy to access , it involves lower risk of loss and theft and time saving process. It is also available 24/7 hours which is major benefit of digital payment solution. These benefit are also boosting the demand of digital payment solution among the users over the coming years. However, data security & privacy concerns and additional charges on making digital payment are the factors which are limiting the market demand of digital payment solution across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Digital Payment Solutions Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing presence of a large number of digital payment solution providers and expansion of mobile commerce industry in the region. Europe is also contributing satisfactory growth in the global Digital Payment Solutions market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing adoption of internet and rising e-commerce industry in developing countries such as India and China.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢First Data

¢World Pay

¢Chetu

¢Paypal

¢Wirecard

¢Fiserv

¢Total System Services (TSYS)

¢Novatti

¢Global Payments

¢Bluesnap

¢ACI Worldwide

¢Paysafe

¢Six Payment Services

¢Worldline

¢Wex

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oPayment Gateway Solution

oPayment Wallet Solutions

oPayment Processing Solutions

oPayment Security & Fraud Management Solutions

oPOS Solutions

oOther

By Application:

oMNOs

oFinancial Institutions

oPayment Network

oIntermediaries

oMerchants

oCustomers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Digital Payment Solutions Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Digital Payment Solutions market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Digital Payment Solutions market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Digital Payment Solutions Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

