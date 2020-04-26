Cover Corona outbreak: Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Share, Growth Forecast- Industry Outlook

Recent report on “Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: Download FREE Sample PDF!

Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market to reach USD 26.5 billion by 2025.

Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market valued approximately USD 9.6 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.94% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing demand for diesel engine-based vehicles, increasing environment safety awareness and strict emission standards are the major factors which are driving in the growth of the Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market. However, rising technology is providing alternatives to the other fuel-based vehicles like electric vehicles may challenge the manufacturers. And increasing use of gasoline-based vehicles in order to minimize environmental pollution, a move towards the use of gasoline and electric vehicles over conventional fuel-based vehicles is being observed, and this hinders the overall growth of the Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market. A diesel particulate filter is basically a filter that is designed to capture diesel particulates which are created when diesel is burned, preventing harmful particles from being released into the atmosphere. At present, the diesel particulate filter is available with the effective technology to provide reduced diesel particulate emissions and after the introduction of the emissions standard, DPFs have been fitted to all the diesel engines vehicles. Diesel engines produce a huge amount of harmful particles when partial combustion of the fuel takes place. there are several types of particulate filter are available in the market as according to the requirement of different types of engines. The technology advancement has resulted in the development of efficient diesel particulate filter. A DPF improves the performance, provides better transient response and lowers the fuel consumption. It reduces the total operating cost of the system as compared to a no DPF system.

The regional analysis of Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Substrate:

oCordierite

oSilicon Carbide

oOthers

By Regeneration Catalyst:

oPlatinum-Rhodium (Pt-Rh)

oPalladium-Rhodium (Pd-Rh)

oPlatinum-Palladium-Rhodium (Pt-Pd-Rh)

By On-Highway Vehicle:

oPassenger Car

oLight Commercial Vehicles

oTruck

oBus

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Faurecia, Tenneco, Eberspaecher, BASF, Johnson Matthey, Continental, Denso, Friedrich Boysen, Bosal, NGK Insulators, Corning, Clean Diesel Technologies, Rypos, Katcon, Unicore, Yungjin, Yutaka Giken, Ibiden, Sankei Giken Kogyo and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry Experts!

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.