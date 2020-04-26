Cover Corona outbreak: Diabetic Neuropathy Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2025

Recent report on “Diabetic Neuropathy Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Diabetic Neuropathy Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market to reach USD 8460.3 million by 2025.

Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market valued approximately USD 4680 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.80% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The growth of this market primarily driven by the ever-growing pool of geriatric population with diabetes. The rise in availability of suitable treatment options and the growing awareness on PDN catalyzes the demand for PDN drugs. With only four drugs currently approved for the management of PDN (Lyrica, Cymbalta, Nucynta and Qutenza), there arises a huge opportunity for new and emerging market players with potential pipeline portfolio. Of the marketed products analyzed, Lyrica accounted for a maximum market share in 2017 and will continue similar trend through 2026.

The recent approval of Lyrica’s control release formulation in October 2017 further augments its market growth. The PDN drugs market observes a presence of strong pipeline portfolio, which would facilitate the overall growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Varoomed Co. Ltd.’s VM202 currently in phase III is the only gene therapy developed with disease modifying properties. However, the higher pricing of gene therapy could hamper the growth of VM202 in future.

With diabetes being a global concern, PDN drugs market comprises a worldwide outreach. In 2017, North America dominated the market and expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. Availability of approved drugs and the presence of extensive diabetic patient pool contributed to the overall market growth. Asia Pacific exhibited fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing awareness of PDN and the rise in healthcare expenditure.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type of Disorder:

oPeripheral Neuropathy

oAutonomic Neuropathy

oProximal Neuropathy

oFocal Neuropathy

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Pfizer, Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH., NeuroMetrix, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Lupin Limited, Depomed, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Diabetic Neuropathy market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Diabetic Neuropathy market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Diabetic Neuropathy Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

