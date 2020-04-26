Cover Corona outbreak: Dental Biomaterials Market Size to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR during 2019 – 2025

Recent report on “Dental Biomaterials Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Dental Biomaterials Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Dental Biomaterials Market is valued approximately USD 6.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing adoption of CAD/CAM systems and technological developments are some major trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of Dental Biomaterials globally.

Global dental biomaterials market is majorly driven by increasing prevalence of dental disorders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (United States) in 2016, more than 90% of United States adults had a cavity, and 1 person in every 4 people has untreated cavities. Also, approximately 50% of all adults aged 30 or older i.e. about 65 million people have signs of gum disease. Similarly, according to the United Kingdom government, in 2015, in England (United Kingdom) approximately a quarter (24.7%) of children (5-year old) have tooth decay. Also, over 63,000 children aged 0 to 19 years were admitted to hospital for tooth extractions in 2015. The spending™s of National Health Services (NHS) in England is $ 4.29 billion per year spending (3.4 pound billion per year) on all ages for secondary and primary dental care. In addition, the Canadian Dental Association in March 2017 reveals that, the key oral health measure for comparative purposes is DMFT index measure (decayed, missing and filled teeth). France stood on the 6th place in the list of OCED countries in terms of 12-year-old DMT (decayed, missing due to carries and filled teeth) scores (0.0-1.2 DMFT range) which that shows high prevalence of dental diseases across France. Therefore, high prevalence rate of oral health conditions would increase the demand for dental equipment thereby, contributing towards the growth of the dental biomaterials market. However, stringent regulatory and clinical processes is a major factor that impede the growth of the Dental Biomaterials market over the forecast period.

The leading market players mainly include-

Straumann Holding AG

Geistlich Pharma AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

3M Company

Royal DSM

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Henry Schein, Inc.

On the basis of segmentation, the dental biomaterials market is segmented into type, application and end-user. The type segment of global dental biomaterials market is classified into metallic biomaterials, ceramic biomaterials, polymeric biomaterials, metal-ceramic biomaterials and natural biomaterials of which metallic biomaterials accounted for the largest market share attributed to the wide applications of metallic biomaterials in dentistry along with the increasing penetration of dental implants. Based on application segment the global dental biomaterials market is classified into implantology, prosthodontics, orthodontics and other applications of which implantology dominates the market due to growing need for cosmetic dentistry, rising dental tourism and rising incidence of dental diseases. The end-user segment includes dental product manufacturers, dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics and dental academies and research institutes of which includes dental product manufacturers hold the largest share in terms of revenue owing to the rising adoption of CAD/CAM systems in dental clinics and laboratories and increasing penetration of dental prosthetics and implants.

The regional analysis of dental biomaterials market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Europe have occupied major share in the global Dental Biomaterials market. The major reasons for the dominance of Europe are rising geriatric population, higher adoption of the dental biomaterial to production implants and other dental products. The dominance of the Europe region is witnessed owing to the growing government expenditure on oral health and growing number of clinics and hospitals. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to rising incidence of dental diseases, growing number of dental professionals and increasing number of tooth repair procedures.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Metallic Biomaterials

Ceramic Biomaterials

Polymeric Biomaterials

Metal-Ceramic Biomaterials

Natural Biomaterials

By Application:

Implantology

Prosthodontics

Orthodontics

Other Applications

By End-user:

Dental Product Manufacturers

Dental Laboratories

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Academies and Research Institutes

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Dental Biomaterials Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

