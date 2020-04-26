Cover Corona outbreak: Data Centre Construction Market 2020 – 2025 analysis examined in new market research report

Recent report on “Data Centre Construction Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Data Centre Construction Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Data Centre Construction Market to reach USD 32.37 billion by 2025.

Global Data Centre Construction Market valued approximately USD 17.18 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.24% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global data center construction market are growing demand for cloud and data center colocation and rapidly increasing data traffic due to internet of things & cloud-based services. The adoption of cloud-based services is increasing on a global level as it eliminates the need for hardware and allows users to access computing resources anytime. In addition, the growing interest in green data centers is expected to boost the growth of the overall global market. The one of the major restraining factor of global data center construction market is high initial investment requirement. Data center construction refers to a set of processes used to physically construct a data center facility. A data center is a group of networked computer servers used by organizations for the remote storage, processing, or distribution of large amount of data. Data center construction is a very specialized job. The design of a Data Centre has to meet the business requirements, have the infrastructure to support those business requirements and be workable for IT personnel. There are many benefits of data center such as data center provide an economic boost to the local economy by generating an immediate demand for wide-ranging services from IT specialists, data centers incur operational expenditure required for ongoing operations such as power, staffing, taxes, and other goods and services from suppliers, Data centers also support and attract other ancillary services within their own corporations and data centers enhance the digital capacity for big data usage.

The regional analysis of Global Data Centre Construction Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounted leading share of total generating revenue in 2018 across the globe owing to technological developments and considerable application of data centers in different industry vertical segment. Asia-Pacific region region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to increasing adoption and propel the market for data center construction market.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢AECOM

¢Arup Group

¢Corgan

¢DPR Construction

¢Gensler

¢HDR

¢Page Southerland Page

¢Holder Construction Group

¢Jones Engineering Group

¢Structure Tone

¢Syska Hennssy

¢Turner Construction

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Design Type:

oElectrical Construction

oMechanical Construction

By Tier Type:

oTier1

oTier2

oTier3

oTier4

By Vertical:

oBFSI

oHealthcare

oIT & Telecommunication

oMedia & Entertainment

oOil & Energy

oPublic Sector

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Data Centre Construction Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Data Centre Construction market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Data Centre Construction market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Data Centre Construction Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

