Cover Corona outbreak: Data Center Market Report – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Recent report on “Data Center Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Data Center Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Data Center Market valued approximately USD 137.69 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.31% over the forecasted period of 2019-2026. The Data Centers basically refers to virtual or physical infrastructures which are utilized by organizations to store a large amount of mission-critical data. The data centers play a pivotal role in storage, retrieval, and processing of this data. These data centers demand multiple backs up supply units, networking connections, along with cooling systems for conducting the enterprise’s core applications. The data centers consist a number of elements which includes electrical switches, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies, ventilation & provisions for network connectivity. Increasing demand for data storage management and cloud technology are major factors driving the growth of the global data center market. Additionally, The gaining popularity of the community cloud technology is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, high initial cost of investment is expected to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global Data Center Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The leading market players mainly include-

HPE

Cisco

Dell Technologies

IBM Corporation

Huawei

Hitachi Ltd

EMC Corporation

Telehouse

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By IT Infrastructure:

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

By Electrical Infrastructure:

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

Rack Power Distribution Units

Others

By Mechanical Infrastructure:

Cooling Systems

Racks

Others

By Cooling Technique:

Air-Based Cooling Techniques

Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques

By General Construction:

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

By Tier Standards:

Tier 1 & 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Data Center Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Data Center market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Data Center market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Data Center Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

