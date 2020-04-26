Cover Corona outbreak: Cycling Apparel Market Analysis with Market Size, Industry Share, trends and Forecast to 2025

Recent report on “Cycling Apparel Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Cycling Apparel Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: Download FREE Sample PDF!

Global Cycling Apparel Market to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2025.

Global Cycling Apparel Market valued approximately USD 3.27 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.24% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global cycling apparel market are growing adoption of bicycles as sustainable mode of transportation, rising health awareness among people and largely propelled the adoption of cycling apparel. With cycling gaining higher significance as a sustainable transport mode, the demand for cycling apparel is likely to witness steady rise during the period of forecast, thus fueling growth of cycling apparel market. The major restraining factors of global cycling apparel market are high cost associated with the products and adoption of electric bicycles. Furthermore, increasing number of cyclist deaths has induced a sense of reluctance among people which is likely to hamper the growth of cycling apparel market. The coupled with automobile development is likely to create challenges for cycling activates, in turn hindering adoption of cycling apparel. Cycling Apparel is clothing designed to be worn while cycling. Cycling wear includes cycling jerseys, cycling shorts, cycling jacket and cycling wind coats. The cycling apparel industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth over the past years. The major benefits of cycling apparel such as saddles were made to feel like a soft armchair there would be less chance of rubs, sores and general aches and pain in the nether regions, Cycle apparel such as bib shorts, jerseys, arm and leg warmers, buffs, shoe covers and jackets are designed to keep the wind and cold off your body,

The regional analysis of Global Cycling Apparel Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe has accounted dominating share of total generating revenue across the globe. North America is also witnessing growth but low as compared to Europe market attractiveness. Emerging economies of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are expected to spearhead in terms of demand and adoption of cycling apparel during the forecast period with China to remain at the forefront of growth.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Adidas

¢Nike

¢Specialized Bicycle

¢MERIDA

¢TREK

¢Capo

¢Assos

¢Rapha

¢Marcello Bergamo

¢Castelli

¢Jaggad

¢Pearl Izumi

¢GIANT

¢CCN Sport

¢Mysenlan

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oProfessional Cycling Apparel

oAmateur Cycling Apparel

By Application:

oMale Cyclist

oFemale Cyclist

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Cycling Apparel Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry Experts!

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Cycling Apparel market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Cycling Apparel market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Cycling Apparel Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.