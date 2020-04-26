Cover Corona outbreak: Cotton Yarn Market Overview and Competitive Landscape 2020 to 2025

Recent report on “Cotton Yarn Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Cotton Yarn Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Cotton Yarn Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Cotton Yarn Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cotton Yarn Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. A yarn is created by interlocking fibers in continuous length, it is mainly used in the textile production, knitting, sewing, weaving, ropemaking and embroidery etc. One of the types of yarn is thread which is commonly used for sewing. Additionally, increasing population, rising disposable income and Changing consumer preferences are driving the market growth over the forecast period. Factors such as High cost compared to acrylic & wool and Problem of inelasticity, it loses shape when stretched are hampering the market growth. Increase in demand for organic cotton yarn is also expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global Cotton Yarn Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand of cotton yarn in Asian countries followed by changing consumption pattern across this region. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to the increasing research and development and investment by cotton yarn manufacturers. The major market player included in this report are:

¢Texhong

¢Weiqiao Textile

¢Huafu

¢Henan Xinye Textile

¢BROS

¢China Resources

¢Huamao

¢Lianfa

¢Vardhman Group

¢Nahar Spinning

¢Alok

¢KPR Mill Limited

¢Aarti International

¢Spentex

¢Daewoo

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oCarded Yarn

oCombed Yarn

oOthers

By Application:

oHome Textiles

oApparel

oIndustrial Textiles

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Cotton Yarn Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Cotton Yarn market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Cotton Yarn market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Cotton Yarn Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

