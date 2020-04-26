Cover Corona outbreak: Corrugated Box Packaging Market Size Analysis and Growth (2020-2025)

Recent report on “Corrugated Box Packaging Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Corrugated Box Packaging Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Corrugated Box Packaging Market is continuously growing on a surging trend in the global scenario. Corrugated boxes are paper-based container boxes used to pack various durable and non-durable goods. These boxes are made up of corrugated paperboard that contain rows of air columns. The columns make their paper tougher than average cardboard with air acting as a cushion for any items inside them. Increasing demand of packaging boxes due to rapid industrialization and development of e-commerce marketplace are the driving factors exerting positive influence on the market growth. In addition, growing demand from food & beverage industry and rise in demand for packaged products are also propelling the Corrugated Box Packaging demand. Corrugated box packaging protects items during long distance transportation. They are extremely cost effective, sustainable, lightweight, versatility and completely recyclable. These benefits of corrugated box packaging also results in increase in demand assisting the growth of market. However, the volatility in corrugated box prices and availability of low-cost alternative to corrugated boxes such as corrugated plastic container are some factors which are limiting the global Corrugated Box Packaging market. Moreover, poor barrier property of corrugated packaging material is also restricting its use across the world.

Key areas considered for regional analysis of global digital money transfer market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to escalating e-commerce activities and booming sales of processed food & beverages especially in developing nations such as China, India and South Korea. Europe is also contributing satisfactory growth in the global Corrugated Box Packaging market. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing strict regulations regarding non-biodegradable materials.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Amcor

¢International Paper

¢Smurfit Kappa Group

¢MeadWestvaco

¢Mondi Group

¢DS Smith

¢Oji Holdings Corporation

¢Sononco Products

¢U.S. Corrugated

¢TGI Packaging

¢Nampak Ltd.

¢Georgia-Pacifi

¢Welch Packaging

¢Induspac

¢Clarasion

The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offering of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oSingle Corrugated

oDouble Corrugated

oTriple Corrugated

By Application:

oFood & Beverages

oElectronics & Home Appliance

oConsumer Goods

oPharmaceutical Industry

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

