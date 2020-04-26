Cover Corona outbreak: Corporate LMS Market Size, Share and Demand Forecast to 2025

Recent report on “Corporate LMS Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Corporate LMS Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Corporate LMS Market to reach USD 11.55 billion by 2025.

Global Corporate LMS Market valued approximately USD 1.58 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.23% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Corporate LMS market are continuous innovation in E-learning tools, growing emphasis on continuous learning and automating assessment functionalities. Moreover, increasing trend of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) and enterprise mobility is another major factor that fueling the market growth. The major restraining factor of global corporate LMS market are technical constraint to implement LMS and low motivation & engagement by organization. Corporate learning management system (LMS) is a system which is preferred by companies to educate their employees. It provides various online material so that it can easily manage employees progress as well as monitor their performance. It can analyses skill gap analysis with providing pre-testing. There are many benefits of corporate LMS such as it organizes e-learning content in one location, it provides unlimited access to eLearning materials, it can easily track learner progress and performance, it reduces learning and development costs and it keep organization up-to-date with compliance regulations.

The regional analysis of Global Corporate LMS Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share in 2018 owing to technological advancements. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global corporate LMS market. Asia Pacific also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing adoption of LMS solutions and regional presence of major IT companies.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Cornerstone OnDemand

¢Oracle

¢SAP

¢Skillsoft

¢Aptara

¢Articulate

¢City & Guild Group

¢Desire2Learn

¢Docebo

¢Saba Software

¢Schoology

¢Tata Interactive Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

oSolutions

oServices

By Delivery Mode:

oDistance Learning

oInstructor Led Training

oBlended Learning

By Deployment Type:

oOn-premises

oCloud-based

By Vertical:

oSoftware & Technology

oHealthcare

oRetail

oBFSI

oManufacturing

oGovernment & Defense

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Corporate LMS Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Corporate LMS market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Corporate LMS market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Corporate LMS Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

