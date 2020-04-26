Cover Corona outbreak: Contextual Advertising Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Report

Recent report on “Contextual Advertising Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Contextual Advertising Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: Download FREE Sample PDF!

Global Contextual Advertising Market to reach USD 412 billion by 2025.

Global Contextual Advertising Market valued approximately USD 106 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Contextual advertising is advertising on a website that is relevant to the page™s content. In traditional contextual advertising, automated systems display ads related to the content of your site based on keyword targeting. One of the more well-known examples of contextual advertising is Google AdSense. Google robots automatically serve ads that relevant to your users. For example, if you run a movie review blog, AdSense might serve contextual ads to buy movie tickets or sign up for a movie streaming service. The ads are selected from the inventory of advertisers who register through AdWords. The major factors driving the growth of the market include increasing number of social media users, personalized marketing strategies, and growing trend of mobile advertisement.

The regional analysis of Global Contextual Advertising Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America holds the largest share of the contextual advertising market owing to the strong presence of key players offering advertising technologies in this region. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global contextual advertising market in 2018, while the market in Asia pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of the market in Region can be attributed to the presence of countries such as China, Japan, and India in this region. These countries have a large number of internet users, which, in turn, creates huge opportunities for advertisers.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Approach:

oMass Contextual Advertising

oFocused Contextual Advertising

oContextual Behavioral Advertising

oContextual Billboard Advertising

By Type:

oActivity Based Advertising

oLocation Based Advertising

By Deployment:

oMobile Devices

oDesktops

oDigital Billboards

By Industry:

oConsumer Goods, Retail, and Restaurants

oIT & Telecom

oBanking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

oMedia & Entertainment

oTravel, Transportation, and Automobiles

oHealthcare

oAcademia & Government

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Google, Media.Net, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon.com, AOI, Yahoo, Twitter, IAC, Amobee, Adobe System, SAP and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Contextual Advertising Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry Experts!

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Contextual Advertising market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Contextual Advertising market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Contextual Advertising Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.