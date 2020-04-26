Cover Corona outbreak: Consumer Drones MARKET OVERVIEW WITH DETAILED ANALYSIS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, FORECAST TO 2025

Recent report on “Consumer Drones Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Consumer Drones Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Consumer Drones Market to reach USD XX million by 2025.

Global Consumer Drones Market valued approximately USD 406.5 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Consumer drone market is growing at a significant pace. The major driving factor of global Consumer Drones market are rising disposable income of the individual and drones are widely adopted by photography enthusiasts. In addition, ease of operation and advancement & emergence of low-cost drones are another prominent factor aiding the consumer drones market growth. The major restraining factor of global consumer drones™ market are high cost and existence of certain rules and regulations associated with drone. Furthermore, lack of proper training to fly drone is also a major restraining factor of consumer drone market. Consumer drone is an unnamed aerial vehicle (UAV) which is designed for the mass market. The consumer drone market has their utility in both private sector as well as public sector. There are many key benefits of drones such as drones are easy to control and maneuver, drones can hover vertically in the air, they have long lasting flight time which increases if the drone is gas powered, They have ability to carry more weight and it can be used to transport packages, foods or other goods to consumer across long distances. The regional analysis of Global Consumer Drones Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢3D Robotics

¢Blade

¢Cheerson

¢DJI Innovations

¢Eachine

¢Hubsan

¢JJRC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

oMulti-Rotor

oNano

oOther Product

By Application:

oProsumer

oToy

oPhotogrammetry

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Consumer Drones Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Consumer Drones market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Consumer Drones market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Consumer Drones Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

