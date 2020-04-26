Cover Corona outbreak: Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2019-2025

Recent report on “Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market to reach USD 824.6 million by 2025.

Global Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market valued approximately USD 260 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.52% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Clinical Communication & Collaboration market are advancement in healthcare communications technology and increasing adoption of smartphones. In addition, availability of different content types as an option for the physicians, doctor and nurses ultimately resulting in improved flexibility in communication. The major restraining factor of global Clinical Communication & Collaboration are high initial cost and workflow disruption. Clinical Communication & Collaboration is the exchange of information about a person™s care that occur between treating clinicians, a member of multidisciplinary team and between clinicians & patients, families and carers. It is an integral part of care and effective communication is essential to ensuring safe, high quality care. Today care team collaboration in most health systems is not optimized. The next phase of Clinical Communication & Collaboration solves this issue by replacing antiquated system with a comprehensive integrated mobile platform. The most immediate benefit of an integrated Clinical Communication & Collaboration solution is that patient can receive care faster avoiding prolonged physical discomfort or added anxiety about their condition or treatment. Providing care using mobile communications is likely to be safer due to adequate care team collaboration and clear lines of communication.

The regional analysis of Global Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to highest adoption rate for advanced technologies from the healthcare organization. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global clinical consumption market. Asia Pacific also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Vocera Communication

¢Tiger Text

¢Intelligent Business Communication-AGNITY

¢Cisco Systems Inc.

¢Jive Software Inc.

¢Microsoft Corporation

¢Everbridge Inc.

¢PerfectServe Inc.

¢Uniphy Health Holdings LLC

¢Spok Inc.

¢NEC Corporation

¢Ashfield Healthcare Communication

¢Ascom Holding AG

¢Patientsafe

¢Voalte

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Content:

oText

oVideo

oVoice

By Component:

oSoftware

oServices

By Application:

oClinical Labs

oHospitals

oPhysicians

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Clinical Communication & Collaboration market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Clinical Communication & Collaboration market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

