Cover Corona outbreak: Chocolate Market Size, Share and Demand Forecast to 2025

Global Chocolate Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of 7.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Chocolate Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Chocolate is a food in the form of a paste or solid block made from roasted and ground cacao seeds, typically sweetened and eaten as confectionery. Chocolate is the most well-known, consumed, and profitable component of the confectionary industry across the world. Based on the quantity of cocoa, different ranges of chocolates are produced worldwide. Rising shift of consumers towards taste preferences and increasing spending on chocolate and other confectionary products, prominently in developing countries are driving the market growth. Significant opportunities in handmade chocolates & signature chocolate-based products is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth. Additionally, increasing urbanization and widespread availability of chocolate and derived products is another factor fueling the market growth. High cost associated with raw material is hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global Chocolate Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing number of air travelers and vast adoption of smartphones. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Chocolate market due to increasing adoption of smartphones. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing number of airports in developing countries such as India China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Barry Callebaut

¢FUJI OIL

¢Puratos

¢C?moi

¢Irca

¢Foley?s Candies LP

¢Olam

¢Kerry Group

¢Guittard

¢Ferrero

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oDark Chocolate

oOthers

By Application:

oChocolate Bars

oFlavouring Ingredient

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Chocolate Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Chocolate market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Chocolate market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Chocolate Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

