Cover Corona outbreak: Child Day Care Services Market Size Status and Prospect (2020-2025)

Recent report on "Child Day Care Services Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025".

Child Day Care Services Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Child Day Care Services Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Child Day Care Services Market valued approximately USD 170 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Child Day Care Services Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The child day care services market includes establishments offering day care for infants or children. These establishments provide care services for preschool children, and for older children when they are not in school. Some of these establishments also offer pre-kindergarten education. This market includes both government and private child care services. Changing work lifestyle of people, increasing birth rates, increase in workforce requirements and increasing women workforce are the substantial driving factors of the child day care service market. Moreover, increase in dual income households, growth of the disposable income and increasing focus on early education and child development are also few factors which exerts positive impact on the market demand of child day care service over the coming years. Child day care service develop many new things that can help prepare him or her for school. Young children really benefit from having a strict and regular schedule during the day of child day care centers. Child day care services also higher cognitive and better academic results of child. It also improve social interaction of kids with each other in a safe and supervised environment. Children who were sent to care centers by their parents are less likely to be sick when they start school. These factors also increasing demand of child day care services in the market. However, safety concerns among parents regarding their child™s safety is one of the major restraint in the market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Child Day Care Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share with approximately 45% in 2017 owing to USA have the largest Child Day Care Services markets in this region. Europe is also estimated to grow in the global Child Day Care Services market over the coming years. Asia Pacific is also exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increased demand of child day care services at significant pace in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Bright Horizons Family Solutions

¢Learning Care Group

¢G8 Education

¢Goodstart Early Learning

¢Primrose School

¢Nobel Learning Communities Inc.

¢JP Holdings

¢KU Children™s Services

¢PLASP

¢KinderCare Education

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oCommunity Services

oIndividual Services

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Child Day Care Services Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

