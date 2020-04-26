Cover Corona outbreak: Ceramic Armor Market Size Status and Prospect (2020-2025)

Recent report on “Ceramic Armor Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Ceramic Armor Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Ceramic Armor Market to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025.

Global Ceramic Armor Market valued approximately USD 1.52 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Military modernization programs across the globe and focus on soldier survivability are key factors driving industry growth. Defense sectors across the globe invest heavily in novel armor materials such as ceramics, which provide superior ballistic performance. In the defense and security sector, ceramics form an integral part of modern armor systems. Their high usage is attributed to improved performance and comparatively lower weight during ballistic scale impacts. Growing threat of hard – tipped shield – piercing rounds and higher energy projectiles is likely to influence market demand.

Based on region, the market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and MEA. U.S. is a major contributor to the North American regional market due to heavy investments in the military and defense sectors. North America is home to several ceramic armor companies, which enables them to gain a competitive edge over companies operating in other regions. Demand in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow remarkably over the forecast period owing to increasing cross – border disputes and terrorist activities. China, South Korea, Pakistan, and India are prominent countries in the APAC regional market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

oAlumina

oSiC

oCeramic Metal Composite

oBoron Carbide

By Application:

oBody Armor

oAircraft Armor

oDefence Armor

oMarine Armor

By Platform:

oDefence

oHomeland Security

oCivilian

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Armor Works, Ceradyne Inc., Ceram Tec, CoorsTek,Inc, Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, KDH Defense Systems, Inc, M Cubed Technologies, Olbo & Mehler, Safariland LLc, Sarkar Defence Solution and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Ceramic Armor Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Ceramic Armor market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Ceramic Armor market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Ceramic Armor Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

