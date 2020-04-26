Cover Corona outbreak: Cement & Aggregates Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2025

Recent report on “Cement & Aggregates Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Cement & Aggregates Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Cement & Aggregates Market to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2025.

Global Cement & Aggregates Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cement & Aggregates Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Cement is the fine mineral powder manufactured with very precise processes. The increasing in global population has encouraged more people to shift to cities. This trend has made it mandatory for the development of smart cities. Therefore, the increase in construction of smart cities will be one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the market across the globe. Also, increasing demand from construction activities is the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, growing demand from emerging economies is the factors which likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Further, cement & aggregates are easily available in most of the places, the durability of cement is very high, the maintenance cost of cement is almost negligible and so on. These benefits are also increasing sales of cement in the market across the globe. However, high cost associated with cement & aggregate is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of market during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Cement & Aggregates Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Heidelbergcement

¢Buzzi Unicem

¢US Concrete

¢Votorantim

¢Siam Cement Group

¢CRH plc

¢Cimpor

¢China Resources Cement Limited

¢Sika

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oCement

oAggregate

By End-Use:

oCommercial

oResidential

oIndustrial

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Cement & Aggregates Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Cement & Aggregates market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Cement & Aggregates market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Cement & Aggregates Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

