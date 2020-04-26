Cover Corona outbreak: Cellulose Ester Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Report

Recent report on “Cellulose Ester Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Cellulose Ester Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Cellulose Ester Market to reach USD 14.0 billion by 2025.

Global Cellulose Ester Market valued approximately USD 8.76 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cellulose Ester market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Cellulose esters are the additive compounds of cellulose being used due to the exclusive properties offered by them such as quick drying ability, compatibility and excellent flow-out properties. Various factors including shift of manufacturing base of cigarette from developed countries to emerging countries such as India, China and are offering lucrative opportunities to Asia-Pacific region to register dominance in the market in upcoming years.

Cellulose esters finds numerous applications in various industries including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, oil & gas industries, paper and textile industries, automobile industry etc. The rising demand of cellulose esters particularly in Asia-Pacific region is primarily driving the market. However, the volatility in the prices of raw materials used for manufacturing cellulose esters acts is the major challenge for the industry.

On the basis of segmentation, the Cellulose Ester market is segmented into Type and application. The Type segment is classified into Cellulose Acetate, Cellulose Acetate Propionate, Cellulose Acetate Butyrate, Cellulose Nitrate and Others. The application segment is classified into Coatings, Plasticizers, Cigarette Filters, Inks, Films & Tapes and Others. The Type segment is anticipated to dominate the Cellulose Ester market considering the forthcoming years and the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Cellulose Ester Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

o Eastman Chemical Company

oSolvay

oChina National Tobacco Corporation

oAcordis Cellulostic Fibers

oCelanese Corporation

oDaicel Corporation

oMitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

oSichuan Push Acetati

oRayonier Advanced Materials

oSappi

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oCellulose Acetate

oCellulose Acetate Propionate

oCellulose Acetate Butyrate

oCellulose Nitrate

oOthers

By Application:

oCoatings

oPlasticizers

oCigarette Filters

oFilms & Tapes

oInks

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Cellulose Ester Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Cellulose Ester market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Cellulose Ester market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Cellulose Ester Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

