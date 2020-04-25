Thermal Energy Storage Market to Double in Size in the coming years Globally

The energy consumption in 2018 grew by 2.9%, which is almost two times the last 10 years’ average of 1.5%, as per BP PLC, one of the oil and gas supermajors. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the U.S. presents a similar scenario for the next 20 years, claiming that the worldwide electricity demand would rise by around 28% by 2040. Such increase in energy usage is not only raising carbon emissions (much of the electricity is still produced from fossil fuels), but also putting immense pressure on the grid.

In order to reduce the workload of power plants and grids and ensure a demand–supply balance, novel technologies are being developed, such as thermal energy storage. From $3,000.9 million in 2017, the global thermal energy storage market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2018–2023, to $7,472.9 million in 2023. The technology helps store extra thermal energy, so that it can be fed to the grid during periods of peak electricity demand. Concentrated solar power (CSP), pumped heat electrical storage (PHES), ice thermal energy storage, and chilled water thermal energy storage are the various ways of storing the thermal energy.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market, globally

During the forecast period, the thermal energy storage market is expected to witness the fastest growth in APAC, with 44.7% CAGR in terms of value. The market in the region is mainly driven by the increasing energy demand resulting from population growth. With fast depleting fuels such as oil and natural gas, renewable energy sources have gained traction in the APAC region in recent years. Often, the most overlooked aspect of renewable energy generation is the task of storing the energy produced. To address this, governments of countries such as China and India are focusing on technologies and solutions that help store the power generated from renewable sources.

Thermal Energy Storage Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global thermal energy storage market are Abengoa Solar S.A., SolarReserve LLC, CALMAC, BrightSource Energy Inc., Baltimore Aircoil Company, Caldwell Energy Company, Cryogel, DC PRO Engineering, CRISTOPIA Energy Systems, and Dunham-Bush Holding Bhd.

GLOBAL THERMAL ENERGY STORAGE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

Pumped Heat Electrical Storage (PHES)

Others (Chilled Water Thermal Energy Storage and Ice Thermal Energy Storage)

By Technology

Sensible Heat

Latent Heat

Thermo-Chemical

By Application

Combined Heating and Cooling Industrial Commercial and residential Others (domestic and civic facilities)

Power Generation Industrial Commercial

Others (Micro-Grid, and Research and Development Activities)

By Geography