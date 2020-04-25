Privileged Identity Management Market (2020-2027) | What Recent Study Say About Top Companies | The Insight Partners

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

The global privileged identity management market accounted to US$ 1496.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.8 % during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 16331.6 Mn by 2027.

Privileged identity management Market – Strategic Insights

Strategic partnership with technology companies to help them in intelligence engagement of the customers was observed as the most adopted strategy in global privileged identity management market.

2019:The Company introduced availability of Authentication Services 4.2 for their customers that facilitate in improved security measures across Unix, Linux, and Mac based operating systems.

2019: The Company announced introduction of its Secret Server 10.6 version of its enterprise focused PAM solutions. The new features is expected to further enhance the accountability and agility across dynamic enterprise environment for improved privileged access management.

2019:The company launched its cloud based enhanced privileged access management solution, “Zero Trust Privilege” keeping in mind with the hybrid enterprise requirement. The solution supports privileged access management across multiple virtual private cloud (VPC) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) deployments at the client IT infrastructure.

GLOBAL PRIVILEGED IDENTITY MANAGEMENT MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Global Privileged identity management Market – By Component

Solution

Services

Global Privileged identity management Market – By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Global Privileged identity management Market – By End-User

IT & Telecom

Government

BFSI

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Others

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Privileged Identity Management Market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Privileged Identity Management Market

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Privileged Identity Management Market

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Privileged Identity Management Market

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major region

