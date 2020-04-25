Orthopedic Braces And Supports Market 2020: Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth With Top Players DJO Global, Zimmer Biomet, Ossur Corporate, 3M, Breg Inc., Bauerfeind, BSN medicalm,

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Orthopedic Braces And Supports market globally. This report on Orthopedic Braces And Supports market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2025, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global orthopedic braces and supports market accounted to US$ 3,631.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 5,429.3 Mn by 2025.

Market Insights

Increase In The Numbers of Orthopedic Surgeries

The rise in the orthopedic surgeries is majorly driven by the surgeries done for the replacements of knee and hip. The surgeries are also been done for the amputations of the limbs due to the damages and injuries caused in the accidents or due to the various diseases. The number of the surgeries for the amputation is observed for the patients suffering from diabetes and have developed condition of gangrene. For instance, according to the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, in United States approximately 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed per year. Similarly according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, in 2018, osteoporosis is estimated to affect 200 million women across the world, among which near around one-tenth of women are above the age of 60, one-fifth of women aged more than 70, two-fifths of women aged above 80 and two-thirds of women aged more than 90.

Key Competitors In Market are, DJO Global, Zimmer Biomet, Ossur Corporate, 3M, Breg Inc., Bauerfeind, BSN medicalm, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Thuasne, ALCARE Co.Ltd, Ottobock.

Strategic Insights

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global orthopedic braces and supports industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration and others are listed below;

2018: In May, 2018, DJO, announces strategic partnership with XPO Logistics.

2017: In September, 2017, Bauerfeind announces the launch of SacroLoc. This product is the first one of its kind for the treatment of deep back pain caused by structural disturbances of the sacroiliac joints.

2016: In October 2016, Zimmer Biomet Expands Foot and Ankle Portfolio Through Exclusive Global Distribution Agreement with Nextremity Solutions, Inc.

Market segmentation:

Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market to 2025- Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Spine, Shoulder, Elbow, Back & Hip, Knee and Ankle & Foot), Application (Osteoarthritis, Preventive Care, Ligament Injury, Cold Bracing and Others), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

