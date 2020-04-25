Mass Spectrometry Market Size, Segment Analysis, Growth and Forecast Report by 2022

In 2015, the global mass spectrometry market reached $4,948.3 million and is projected to advance at an 8.1% CAGR during 2016–2022. The market is growing due to the surging food safety concerns, rising demand in life science and clinical analysis sector, technological advancements in mass spectrometry, and increasing healthcare spending and development of healthcare infrastructure. Mass spectrometry is a technique that is utilized for quantifying and identifying molecules, which is done by separating the ions on the basis of their mass to charge ratio measured using a mass spectrum, in complex and simple mixtures.

In terms of end user, the mass spectrometry market is categorized into life science & biotechnology, hospitals, academic & research institutes, pharmaceuticals, and others. The pharmaceuticals category dominated the market during the historical period (2012–2015) and is further projected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. On the basis of platform, the market is divided into single mass spectrometry, hybrid mass spectrometry, and others. The market was dominated by hybrid mass spectrometry during the historical period and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period.

The rising food safety concern is also a key driving factor of the mass spectrometry market. Food safety and quality is a vital public health issue and because of the growing presence of toxins, pathogens, and chemicals in food, its quality has become a matter of concern. Food contamination can originate from different sources, hence in order to maintain the safety and quality of food, the presence of microorganism which may lead to spoilage must be detected. This can be done with the use of different microbial identification devices.

MASS SEPCTROMETRY MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Platform

Hybrid Mass Spectrometry Triple quadrupole mass spectrometry Quadrupole time-of-flight (Q TOF) mass spectrometry Fourier transform mass spectrometry (FTMS) mass spectrometry

Single Mass Spectrometry Quadrupole mass spectrometry Ion trap mass spectrometry Time-of-flight (TOF) mass spectrometry



Market Segmentation by Application

Drug Discovery and Development

Proteomics

Clinical Testing

Environment

Market Segmentation by End User