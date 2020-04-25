Laboratory Information Management Systems Market on Present State & Future Growth Prospects to 2025

The global laboratory information management systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,475.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 742.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2018-2025.

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) is a software that is used for managing various tasks in the laboratory including workflow management, integrate instruments, records management, logistics management, enterprise resource planning, decision making, privacy and security controls. Laboratories generate ample amount of data which can be managed through LIMS. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the laboratory information management systems market. These stakeholders include laboratory information management systems manufacturers, vendors, and distributors, research institutes and government organizations, venture capitalists and other government funding organizations, research and consulting firms, healthcare institutions and others.

Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market research survey represents a comprehensive presumption of the market and encloses imperative future estimations, industry-authenticated figures, and facts of market. The report portrays the keys factors affecting the market along with detailed analysis of the data collected including prominent players, dealers, and the sellers of the market.

In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions. The regions covered includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The revenue is generated mainly from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is leading the market followed by Europe with Asia Pacific emerging in Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market.

