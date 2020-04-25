Insulin Pump Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | Becton, Asante, Abbott Laboratories

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Insulin Pump’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are:

Abbott Laboratories (United States)

Animas Corp. (United States)

Asante (United States)

Becton (United States)

Dickson and Company (United States)

Braun Melsungen AG (United States)

Cellnovo Limited (United Kingdom)

Medtronics Inc., (United States)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,(Switzerland)

According to the WHO (World Health Organization) estimation, there was approximately 108 million Diabetic population in 1980s which increased to 422 million in 2014. Moreover, ‘International Diabetes Federation’ states that approximately 1.6 million deaths were reported in 2016. Modernization leading to the high prevalence of several lifestyle diseases including Diabetes, Changing diet and increased dependency on ready-to-eat packaged food consisting of unhealthy artificial ingredients and preservatives can be associated with the factors driving the Insulin pump market. Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, which is a hormone that regulates blood sugar. The insulin pump is a portable device which delivers a specific amount of insulin in the body at a specific time interval. The pump is attached to the body to deliver insulin via a catheter that is placed under the skin. It is a programmable device which delivers a specific amount of insulin (Basal rates) to maintain the blood glucose level. Insulin pumps act as a potential alternative for insulin injections.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Smart Pumps, Disposable Pumps, Traditional Pumps, Tethered Pumps, Untethered Pumps, Implantable Pumps), Application (Hospital, Clinics, Health Care market), Components (Infusion Set, Reservoir, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device, Tubing, Others), Pumping Mechanism (Background Basal Insulin, Mealtime (Bolus) Insulin), Insulin pump and Supplies (Insulin Reservoirs or Cartridges, Infusion Set Insertion Devices), Technology (Real-Time Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM), Pump & Sensor), Distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales, Offline Sales, Diabetes Clinics or Centers)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Adoption of Insulin Pumps over Conventional Methods of Diabetes Management

Electronic Insulin Pumps are Preferred Over Traditional Pumps Due To Their Better Safety Results

Market Growth Drivers: Increased Prevalence of Diabetes Worldwide

Benefits of Insulin Pumps over Insulin Injection Such As Improved Glucose Level in the Body

Increasing Awareness about Diabetes in the Population

Restraints: High Cost of the Latest Insulin Pumps

Availability of Substitutes for Insulin Pumps

Unfavorable Reimbursement Plans

Challenges: Proper Glycemic Controls are Particularly Difficult for Young Patients Who Do Not Multiple Needle Sticks Required for Measuring Blood Glucose Levels

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Insulin Pump Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Insulin Pump market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Insulin Pump Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Insulin Pump

Chapter 4: Presenting the Insulin Pump Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Insulin Pump market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



Original Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/insulin-pump-market-next-big-thing-becton-asante-abbott-laboratories-2020-04-02



