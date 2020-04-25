Growing demand for digital marketing solutions to take web content management market forward

These days the organizations are making use of several channels, such as email, web, and social media, for engaging their prospective customers; this is called multi-channel customer experience management. Digitalization is a significant factor for the business environment as it helps provide seamless customer experience to the enterprises. The multi-channel content management services and tools help manage the marketing materials centrally and control their usage.

Content including images, texts, product specifications, meta-data, videos, and translations are managed centrally and can be distributed to selected channels after further approval. Web content management (WCM) aids in providing this multi-channel customer experience by offering marketing content in appropriate formats, at the right time, and through the right channels.

WCM is basically a software system, which comprises a set of tools that helps the enterprises in updating, controlling, and reassembling different type of digital content on the webpages. As per a research conducted by P&S Intelligence, in 2017, the global WCM market generated a revenue of $4,784.1 million and is projected to reach $11,035.4 million in 2023, witnessing a 15.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

WCM is offered through services and solutions, between which, the larger demand during 2013–2017 was created for solutions. The faster growth in demand is projected to be created for WCM services in the coming years. The various WCM solutions are web experience management, digital asset management, content analytics, digital marketing content management, mobile & social media content management, and web creation & editing tools.