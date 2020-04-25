Animal Wound Care Market Growth, Drivers, Challenges, Competitive Analysis, Development, Forecast to 2027 Profiling Virbac, Jorgen Kruuse, Neogen

The animal wound care market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising costs of pet-care, and increase in the number of veterinary hospitals. In addition, the opportunities from developing economies is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Wound care in veterinary medicine is one of the important parts of patient management that has great potential to impact the duration and extent of animal’s recovery from surgery or traumatic injury. The animal wound care involve products that help to aid in recovery of the damaged tissues and wound healing procedures.

Key Players:-

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Medtronic

– 3M

– Ethicon LLC

– Virbac

– Jorgen Kruuse A/S

– Neogen Corporation

– Acelity L.P. Inc.

– Bayer AG

– Advancis Veterinary Ltd

The global animal wound care market is segmented on the basis of by product, animal type, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as, surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, and therapy devices. Based on animal type, the market is segmented in to companion animals, and livestock animals. On the basis of end user, the animal wound care market is categorized as per hospitals and clinics, and home care.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global animal wound care market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The animal wound care market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting animal wound care market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the animal wound care market in these regions.

