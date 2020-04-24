Windows and Doors Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By 2022 key players like Andersen Corporation,Masco Corporation (Milgard Manufacturing Inc.),Marvin Windows & Doors

The windows & doors market has witnessed notable growth in the past few years, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. Various types of windows are available in the market that include awning, bay, bow, casement, single hung, double hung, garden, horizontal slider, radius, and specialty windows. Similarly, types of doors include hinged, sliding, bifold, multi-slide doors, and others.

Advancements by market players producing eco-friendly windows & doors, surge in residential & nonresidential construction, and increase in spending on home remodeling in developed economies, such as the U.S., have fostered the growth of the global windows & doors market. However, high price packages of ecofriendly products restrain the market growth. Rapid urbanization & industrialization and rise in disposable income in emerging markets are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

Andersen Corporation,Masco Corporation (Milgard Manufacturing Inc.),Marvin Windows & Doors,Pella Corporation,Atrium Corporation,Schuco International KG (a subsidiary of OTTO FUCHS Kommanditgesellschaft),Jeld-Wen Inc.,YKK Corporation,Lixil Group Corporation,MI Windows and Doors LLC

The market is segmented by product type, material type, mechanism, end user, and geography. Based on product type, it is bifurcated into windows and doors. Doors segment dominated the market in 2015, and is expected to continue this trend in the future. By material type, it is categorized into wood, metal, plastic, and glass. Wood held the largest market share in the door segment owing to the widespread usage of this material type in interior doors. Plastic is projected to witness the highest growth rates of 10.3% and 11% for windows and doors, respectively, during the forecast period.

On the basis of mechanism, the market is classified into swinging, sliding, and others for windows; swinging, sliding, folding, revolving & others for doors. The sliding windows segment accounted for the largest market share of over 45% in 2015. According to end user, it is divided into residential and nonresidential users. Nonresidential segment held over two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9%.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Middle East, and rest of LAMEA). Asia-Pacific held over half of the total market size in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Windows and Doors market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Windows and Doors market segments and regions.

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Windows and Doors industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

