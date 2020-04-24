Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Market by Application (PTMEG, Solvents), Technology (Reppe Process, Davy Process, Propylene Oxide Process, Butadiene Process)- Global Forecast to 2022

According to Market Study Report, Tetrahydrofuran Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Tetrahydrofuran Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Tetrahydrofuran Market.

The Tetrahydrofuran Market is projected to grow from US$ 2.95 Billion in 2017 to US$ 4.12 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2022. This report spread across 100 pages, profiling 09 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

The butadiene process segment of the Tetrahydrofuran market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of volume between 2017 and 2022. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the low cost of raw materials and easy availability of butadiene.

Among applications, the PTMEG segment is projected to lead the Tetrahydrofuran market between 2017 and 2022, in terms of volume. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increased investments being made by the key players for the increased production of spandex across the globe. The high growth of the textile industry across the globe due to increased demand for sportswear is mainly responsible for the increased demand for spandex.

“The Asia Pacific THF market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of volume during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific Tetrahydrofuran market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of volume during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific THF market can be attributed to the increased demand for tetrahydrofuranin PTMEG, solvents, and chemical intermediate applications. The high growth of the manufacturing sector in the Asia Pacific region due to growing industrialization has fueled the demand for tetrahydrofuranin the chemical, textile, packaging, automotive, and consumer goods industries.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To forecast the size of the Tetrahydrofuran market in four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) To analyze and forecast the size of the Tetrahydrofuran market, in terms of volume and value To provide detailed information about the key factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the Tetrahydrofuran market To define, describe, and forecast the Tetrahydrofuran market based on technology, application, and region To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the overall Tetrahydrofuran market To analyze competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions and agreements & partnerships in the Tetrahydrofuran market To analyze the opportunities in the Tetrahydrofuran market for the stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape for the market leaders To strategically profile the key players operating in the Tetrahydrofuran market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

#Target Audience for Tetrahydrofuran Market: Manufacturers of Tetrahydrofuran, Chemical Suppliers,Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Tetrahydrofuran, Raw Material Suppliers, Government and Research Organizations, Industry Associations.

#Key Players- BASF (Germany), Dairen Chemical (Taiwan), Ashland (US), INVISTA (US), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), Lyondell Basell (the Netherlands), Sipchem (Saudi Arabia), Penn A Kem (US), Nova Molecular Technologies (US), and BioAmber (US).