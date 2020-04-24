Superdisintegrants Market Outlook To 2027: Ashland Inc., Basf SE, DowDupont, JRS Pharma, DFE Pharma, Roquette

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘‘Superdisintegrants Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Formulation, Therapeutic Area, Application’ the global Superdisintegrants market is projected to reach US$ 659.17 Mn in 2027 from US$ 369.56 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends predominating in the global superdisintegrants market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The Superdisintegrants market majorly consists of players such as Ashland Inc., Basf SE, DowDupont, JRS Pharma, DFE Pharma, Roquette, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Merck KGAA, Corel Pharma Chem, Avantor Performance Materials, LLC., and others.\

The world is witnessing exponential growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Factors such as progression of viruses, bacteria, parasites, coupled with growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle, genetic conditions, and consumption of poor diet are responsible for the growing prevalence of these diseases. This exponential increase in the prevalence of diseases is leading to the adoption of solid dosage forms for disease treatment. For instance, according to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, an estimated 71.0 million people suffer from hepatitis C virus infection across the world. Oral drug delivery remains the most common route of drug administration in the healthcare world. Solid dosage forms typically include tablets, capsules, and powders for the treatment of particular disease condition. Moreover, growing emphasis on novel drug delivery approach is expected to boost the awareness and focus on the utilization of orally disintegrating tablets during the forecast period. Superdisintegrants or orally disintegrating tablets are gaining traction due to advantages such as ease of drug administration and better compliance for pediatric and geriatric patients.

The global Superdisintegrants market, based on the formulation, was segmented into tablets and capsule. In 2019, the tablets segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the tablets segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year. Tablets are the most prescribed solid dosage form for any disease condition hence they are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The other significant factor driving the growth of the market is the adoption of tablets is considerably high as it offers better dosage administration and uniformity.

The superdisintegrants market based on type is segmented into synthetic superdisintegrants, natural superdisintegrants, and other superdisintegrants. In 2019, the synthetic superdisintegrants segment accounted for the largest market share in the global superdisintegrants market. The growth of the synthetic superdisintegrants segment is expected to grow due to the wide consumption of these superdisintegrants in numerous pharmaceutical drug formulations owing to the benefits offered such as efficiency at lesser concentrations as compared to starch and a smaller effect on the compressibility and flow ability of the dosage form. These factors are increasing the demand of synthetic superdisintegrants in the forecast period.

