Prepaid Card Market is Anticipated to Register a CAGR of 22.7% from 2016 to 2022 Focusing Key Players like The American Express Company., Visa Inc. MasterCard Incorporated

The global prepaid card market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.7% from 2016 to 2022 to attain a market size of around $3,653 billion by 2022.

Prepaid card is a payment card where funds are connected directly to a card without any link through the bank account. Prepaid cards are reloadable cards that allow the customer to only spend up to the amount he/she has pre-deposited into their account. These cards are widely used in retailer stores, e-commerce, and others.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013126

There are no interest rates applied to these cards, although an initial fee is associated with them. Prepaid cards can be easily accessed by swiping them without any picture ID and PIN number. In addition, they are poised to have a transformative effect on retail establishments, corporate institutions, and others.

Key Players:

The American Express Company., Visa Inc. MasterCard Incorporated, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Kaiku Finance, LLC., The Western Union Company, Green Dot Corporation, NetSpend Holding Inc., JP Morgan Chase & Co., and AccountNow Inc.

In the recent years, the mode of payment has revolutionized, as number of transactions have taken place through cards instead of cash. Prepaid cards are available to everyone, regardless of credit rating, income, or whether or not someone holds a bank account. They are a substitute to a traditional bank account and are a new way to manage money. They function in a similar manner to credit and debit cards; thus, the user can also use them abroad.

However, various types of fees associated with the prepaid card transaction and lack of security measures as compared to credit or debit cards are major restraints for the market growth. Moreover, emerging applications & acceptance of these prepaid cards for various transactions and their increasing popularity during traveling abroad are expected to boost the market growth in the future.

To inquire about the discount available on this Report, visit @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013126

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Prepaid Card market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Prepaid Card market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Prepaid Card industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.