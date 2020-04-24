Laboratory Equipment Services Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The XYZ market analysis report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Laboratory equipment services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 24.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.90% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Growing demand for laboratory automation is expected to create new opportunity for the laboratory equipment services market.

The major players covered in the laboratory equipment services market report are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation, Danaher, Eppendorf AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Pace Analytical Services, LLC, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Hettich Instruments, Merck KGaA, Shimadzu Corporation, Abbott., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Laboratory equipment services market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to laboratory equipment services market.

Rising research activities in biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing investment by government to enhance biomedical research activities, increasing demand for effective diagnosis of diseases, improvement in the healthcare infrastructure and advancement in the laboratory equipment will contribute as factors for the growth of the laboratory equipment services market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

High cost of the services contracts and increasing shift towards home based testing is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast.

Laboratory equipment services market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, type, service provider, contract type, and end- users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on equipment type, the laboratory equipment services market is segmented into analytical equipment, general equipment, specialty equipment and support equipment

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into repair and maintenance services, calibration services, validation services and others

Service provider segment of the laboratory equipment services market is divided into original equipment manufacturers, third-party service providers and others

Based on contract type, the market is segmented into standard service contracts and customized service contracts

On the basis of end-users, the market is divided into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, clinical & diagnostic laboratories and academic & research institutions

Laboratory equipment services market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by equipment type, type, service provider, contract type, and end- users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the laboratory equipment services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the laboratory equipment services market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing life sciences R&D activities, increasing import of laboratory equipment, and growing number of CROs in the region.

The country section of the laboratory equipment services market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Laboratory equipment services market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for laboratory equipment services market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the laboratory equipment services market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

To comprehend Global Laboratory Equipment Services market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Laboratory Equipment Services market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

