Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead | Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Oji Holdings Corporation, Mondi, DS Smith, others

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Oji Holdings Corporation, Mondi, DS Smith, International Paper, WestRock Company, Vpk Packaging Group, Georgia-Pacific, Pratt Industries, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Rengo Co., Ltd., Elsons International, SCG PACKAGING, GWP Packaging, Packaging Corporation of America, Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, Quadwall, Cheng Loong Corp., U.S. Corrugated, Inc. among other players domestic and global.

Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Product Type (Corrugated Boxes, Octabins, High Performance Totes, Vegetable Totes, Pallets, POP Displays, Others),

Board Type (Single Wall, Double Wall, Triple Wall),

Capacity (Up to 100 lbs., 100-300 lbs., Above 300 lbs.),

End Use (Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Consumer Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Healthcare, Textile, Glassware & Ceramics, Automobile, Homecare, Others),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market

Heavy duty corrugated packaging market is expected to reach USD 10.39 billion by 2027 witnessing expansion at a growth rate of 5.1% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Enhanced protection and durability of the packaging products from this packaging category resulting in longer operating life cycle of these products and ensuring that the contents are safe upon reaching the end users are factors impacting the market growth in a positive manner.

Heavy duty corrugated packaging is the packaging category developed from corrugated cardboards and consists of three different grades based on its strength, that are single wall, double wall and triple wall of corrugated cardboards. Although, the heavy duty nature of this packaging category is not limited due to the grading of cardboards used in its production; a number of other materials are also utilized for the enhancement of its durability, strength and sustainability in a logistics life cycle such as foam, plastics, plywood, timber amongst various others.

Growth of the retail sector worldwide bodes well for the growth of heavy duty corrugated packaging market which has given rise to enhanced usage of retail logistics infrastructure and transportation of goods to a wide variety of locations and regions worldwide. Along with the growth of retail industry, high growth witnessed by the electronics industry and the improvements in their demand rate has resulted in these trends acting as drivers for the growth of heavy duty corrugated packaging market.

TOC Snapshot of Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market

– Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Product Definition

– Worldwide Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

– Manufacturer Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Business Introduction

– Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Segmentation (Region Level)

– World Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

– Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

– Segmentation (Channel Level) of Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market

– Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Forecast 2020-2026

– Segmentation of Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Industry

– Cost of Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Production Analysis

– Conclusion

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

