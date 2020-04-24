Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% By 2019 to 2027

Latest market study on “Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts Technology (Acid Hydrolysis, Autolytic Hydrolysis, and Enzymatic Hydrolysis); Form (Powder and Liquid), Source (Tuna, Sardine, Atlantic Salmon, Crustacean, and Others), Application (Animal Feed, Pet Food, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others), and Geography”, The global fish protein hydrolysate market was valued at US$ 389.11 Mn in 2018, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019-2027 to reach US$ 610.87 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Some of the key players in the global fish protein hydrolysate market are Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Limited, Copalis Sea Solutions, Diana Group, Hofseth BioCare ASA Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products, Scanbio Marine Group AS, SOPROPÊCHE, Marutham Bio Ages Innovations (P) Ltd, CR Brown Enterprises, and SAMPI among others.

Fish protein hydrolysate is defined as a blend of degraded proteins which are extracted by the protein hydrolysis of fish material or fish. On the basis of technology, the global fish protein hydrolysate market is categorized into acid hydrolysis, autolytic hydrolysis, and enzymatic hydrolysis. In 2018, the enzymatic hydrolysis segment accounted for the largest market share in the global fish protein hydrolysate market. Enzymatic hydrolysis is defined as the process of adding up the proteolytic enzymes to fish so as to increase the pace of the hydrolysis process and obtain a blend of protein components.

The presence of enzymes in the process seems to be more controllable and, thus, improves helps the functional aspects of proteins. With the rise in demand for fish protein hydrolysate, the process of enzymatic hydrolysis is increasingly adopted by several end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, animal nutrition, cosmetic and other. The market for enzymatic hydrolysis process represents growth prospects, and opportunities as the method produces a high level of noncomplex peptides, which can easily break down in the intestine. Further, the process helps to retain back high nutrient content in the end product and, thus, has contributed nutritional value.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global fish protein hydrolysate market. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the growing demand for fish protein hydrolysate for several end use applications such as animal feed, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. Additionally, the rise in purchasing power along with a growing focus towards the health of animals and pets, is stimulating the demand for the market. Increasing focus towards research and development to expand and diversify the application base of fish protein hydrolysate has also boosted the demand. Further, the rise in demand for natural and organic personal care products is also expected to accelerate the growth of fish protein hydrolysate market in North America.

Several strategies are commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide, which is further impacting the size of the market. The players present in the fish protein hydrolysate market adopt the strategy of expansion and investment in research and development to enlarge customer base and to gain significant market share across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

