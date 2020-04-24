Europe 5G in IoT MARKET FORECAST TO 2027 -FUTURE PROSPECTS WITH LEADING KEY PLAYERS
EUROPE 5G IN IOT MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION
Europe 5G in IoT Market by Radio Technology
- 5G NR Standalone Architecture
- 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture
Europe 5G in IoT Market by Device Range
- Short Range IoT Devices
- Wide Range IoT Devices
Europe 5G in IoT Market by End-User Industry
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Government
- Healthcare
- Transportation and Logistics
- Mining
- Others
Europe 5G in IoT Market by Country
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Europe 5G in IoT market: Companies Mentioned
- AT&T Inc.
- BT Group Plc
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- Nokia Corporation
- Qualcomm Corporation
- Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel)
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Telefónica S.A.
- Telstra Corporation Limited
- Vodafone Group PLC
