Europe 5G in IoT MARKET FORECAST TO 2027 -FUTURE PROSPECTS WITH LEADING KEY PLAYERS

EUROPE 5G IN IOT MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe 5G in IoT Market by Radio Technology

5G NR Standalone Architecture

5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

Europe 5G in IoT Market by Device Range

Short Range IoT Devices

Wide Range IoT Devices

Europe 5G in IoT Market by End-User Industry

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Mining

Others

Europe 5G in IoT Market by Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe 5G in IoT market: Companies Mentioned

AT&T Inc.

BT Group Plc

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Corporation

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefónica S.A.

Telstra Corporation Limited

Vodafone Group PLC

