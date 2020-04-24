Duty Free Retailing Market Growing Rapidly with Share, Types, Applications of Manufacturers Forecast to 2027

The global duty free retailing market revenue from 2019 to 2027. The global duty free retailing market accounted for US$ 77.87 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.44% to reach US$ 155.30 Bn by 2027.

Duty-free retailing offers products to international travelers. Thus is a substantial source of income and Duty-free retailing offers products to international travelers. Thus is a substantial source of income and offers numerous marketing opportunities. The growth of the travel & tourism industry is one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the duty-free retailing market. Duty-free retailing offers temporary spaces that provide extra time to travelers after security check-in and enable them to get indulgent with the ambiance as well as the experience of shopping for international duty-free products.

Duty-free retailing is also a category covered in the ancillary services offered by the airlines. For certain LCCs, the increase in the magnitude and scope of ancillary revenues has become an essential part of their operations. The increase in ancillary revenues helps them to offer economical fare. However, the sales generated from onboard duty-free retailing accounts for the lowest market share.

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for duty-free retailing and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising number of new air routes as well as the commencement of LCC. Furthermore, the growth of duty-free retailing in APAC is owing to the surging number of Chinese outbound travelers who contribute significantly to the duty-free retailing market revenue. Moreover, steady growth in the middle-class population is another major factor contributing to the market growth in the region. Additionally, the introduction of budget destination travel packages by travel industry players, such as MakeMyTrip, GoIbibo, and Cleartrip, may result in propelling the growth of the market.

The market is continuously witnessing a positive growth curve. Duty-free retailers are exempted from individual local and national taxes and duties because they sell goods to international travelers. However, taxes may be imposed on such products once the buyer reaches their country or when the value or quantity of those goods exceeds certain limits. Such retailers operate at international airports, train stations, border towns, seaports, and onboard aircraft and ships. The retailers offer a wide range of product types ranging from perfumes, chocolates, electronics, cosmetics and alcohol to cigarettes, and accessories.

The global duty-free retailing market by product type was led by cosmetics and personal care segment. The cosmetics and personal care segment is estimated to surge at a prime growth rate during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027

One of the primary drivers of the market in these regions is the increasing number of Chinese outbound tourists, who contributed majorly in the global duty-free retail market’s revenue in 2018. Additionally, a consistent increase in the middle-class population in the regions is one of the significant factors contributing to the growth. The demand for duty-free retail shops is anticipated to increase during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for duty-free goods from tourists for avoiding taxes imposed on products that are carried while entering foreign countries. Duty-free and travel retail shops hire multilingual employees to cater to international travelers.

