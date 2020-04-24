Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027: Accepta, Albemarle Corporation, Buckman, BWA Water Additives

Latest market study on “Global Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market to 2027- Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Corrosion Inhibitor, Scale Inhibitor, Biocide, Others); End-User Industry (Power Industry, (Steel, Mining & Metallurgy), (Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas), Food & Beverage, Textile, Others), and Geography”, The global cooling water treatment chemicals market was valued at US$ 15,750.77 Mn in 2018, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2019–2027 to reach US$ 26,253.37 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Some of the major players operating in the global cooling water treatment chemicals market include Accepta, Albemarle Corporation, Buckman, BWA Water Additives, Chemtex Speciality Limited, ChemTreat, Inc., DuBois Chemicals, Ecolab, Veolia Water Technologies and Kemira Oyj.

Corrosion inhibitors help protect metal components present in a cooling tower water treatment systems from corrosion by neutralizing the acidity of chemicals. They also help to prevent the system form fouling to ensure the safe operation of cooling systems. The increasing use of these chemicals from industries such as power, steel, mining and metallurgy, petrochemicals among others is expected to drive the market for this segment.

Cooling water treatment chemicals market is fueling with the growth of the power industry owing to the high requirement of water and need to save freshwater resources. Cooling water treatment chemicals are gaining attention, especially in open-recirculating, closed-loop, and once-through frameworks, as these boost the heat transfer efficiency in a heat exchange equipment. The growing number of atomic plants across the world, combined with the need to maintain existing plants, is expected to augment the utilization of cooling water treatment chemicals.

Power industries, e.g., thermal and atomic plants, frequently use seawater or lake water for cooling the heat exchange equipment. The water is reused several times and returned to its source. About 99% of the water retrieved from the source is returned, and less than 1% of the water is squandered in dissipation. The power industry is expected to grow at an unprecedented rate in the future because of the growing power generation sector in developing regions. Despite the growing number of renewable energy industries, the power delivered by sustainable assets is too little to sate the developing interest.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global cooling water treatment chemicals market in 2018. Countries such as Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Indonesia have large manufacturing industries in a diverse sector which includes steel, mining & metallurgy, petrochemicals, oil & gas, food & beverage, and textile. These manufacturing sectors in APAC are experiencing a huge shift by adopting innovative and advanced technologies. Over the past few years, the investment in manufacturing sectors has grown significantly and is anticipated to increase at the highest growth rate in coming years. Moreover, government initiatives and policies such as Make-in-India, have encouraged manufacturers and investors to setup different manufacturing plants in India. This development in the manufacturing sector generates a need for advanced solutions that increases the demand for cooling water treatment chemicals.

