Biggest Innovation in Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) Market 2022 with top key players like Analog Devices, Inc., Avago Technologies (Broadcom Ltd), Denso Corporation

The global microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) market was valued at $13.0 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach $26.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2016 to 2022.

MEMS is used to fabricate sensors such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers, inertial modules, pressure sensors, and microphones, which are applicable in smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics devices.

High adoption in smartphones, rapid growth in portable electronic market, increase in popularity of Internet of Things (IoT), and rise in demand in automation industry is driving the market growth. MEMS technology has witnessed increased use by sensor manufacturing companies to fabricate a wide range of sensors, owing to its advantages such as low power consumption, small size, and high precision. Further, product launch, partnerships, agreement, and strategic investments are anticipated to be the most effective ways for semiconductor companies to gain maximum market share in emerging markets.

Key Players:

Analog Devices, Inc., Avago Technologies (Broadcom Ltd), Denso Corporation, Hewlett Packard Corporation, Knowles Corporation (Knowles Electronics Holdings, Inc.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.), Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ST Microelectronics N.V., and Texas Instruments Inc.

The increased utilization of MEMS-based sensors in consumer electronic products and healthcare equipment are accelerating the market growth. For instance, MEMS-based accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, and speedometer are extensively incorporated in smartphones. Furthermore, smartphone manufacturers upgrade their products to incorporate new MEMS devices to gain a competitive advantage over other players, which consecutively drives the growth of overall MEMS market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

