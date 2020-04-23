Luxury Travel Market Improvement Stages To 2027 with Top Key Players Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC,Cox & Kings Ltd,Travcoa,Micato Safaris,Ker & Downey

Luxury travel refers to delivery of superior services and products in a unique and engaging way, to travelers travelling for family trips, or solo trips. Within the travel industry, luxury travel market is one of the fastest growing markets globally. Luxury travel aims to provide unique and exceptional travelling experience to travelers. Through luxury travelling, people often try to discover new destinations apart from the standard vacation packages. Travelers are more interested to explore lesser known exotic destinations so as to learn and absorb the local culture and have a whole new life experience. People spend large sum of money on luxury travel to avail highest level of comfort and exclusive services. Private jet planes and yachts spas, special customized menus, private island rentals are some of the popular services offered by the market players operating in the luxury travel market. Europe and Caribbean are the most preferred destinations for luxury travel.

KEY PLAYERS: Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC,Cox & Kings Ltd,Travcoa,Micato Safaris,Ker & Downey,Tauck,Thomas Cook Group PLC,Scott Dunn Ltd,Kensington Tours,Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

Growing inclination of people towards unique and exotic holiday experiences supported by the rising disposable income, the surging middle and upper middle class population and the increasing need of people to spend more time with family due to hectic lifestyles are some of the factors that propel the growth of luxury travel market. To have valuable experiences, people opt for unique holidays abroad, cruising, and adventure trips. Fluctuating economies in many regions act as a threat for the growth of luxury travel market.

The luxury travel market is segmented on the basis of types of tours, age groups, types of travelers, and geography. In accordance to travelers’ type, the luxury travel market comprises absolute luxury, aspiring luxury, and accessible luxury. Based on the age group, the market is segmented into millennial, generation x, baby boomers, and silver hair. Types of tour segment comprises customized & private vacations, adventure & safari, cruise/ship expedition, small group journey, celebration & special events, and culinary travel & shopping. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the luxury travel market with current trends and future scenarios to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report offers information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2015 to 2022 is provided to showcase the financial competency.

Porter’s Five Forces model of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of types of travelers, types of tours, age group, and geography.

BY TRAVELER TYPE

Absolute Luxury

Aspiring Luxury

Accessible Luxury

BY TYPES OF TOURS

Customized & Private Vacations

Adventure & Safari

Cruise/Ship Expedition

Rail Journey

Small Group Journey

Celebration & Special Events

Culinary Travel & Shopping

BY AGE GROUP

Millennial (21-30)

Generation X (31-40)

Baby Boomers (41-60)

Silver Hair (60 and above)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

South Africa

