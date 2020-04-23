Global Diesel Genset Market 2020: Explore the Emerging Trends and Future Growth Demand

The global diesel genset market reached a value of $12,656.2 million in 2018 and is predicted to generate a revenue of $17,821.3 million in 2024, registering a 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market is witnessing growth because of the low power production and grid power uncertainty and increasing number of data centers. A system in which a diesel engine works in conjunction with an electric generator for producing electricity is referred to a diesel genset or diesel generator.

In terms of application, the diesel genset market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. Among these, the commercial application dominated the market during the historical period, both in terms of value and volume, and is projected to advance at a 5.0% CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The major users of diesel generators in the commercial sector are hotels, hospitals, telecom towers, commercial offices, and retail establishments. Among these, commercial offices are expected to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Geographically, North America is projected to hold a considerable share of the diesel genset market during the forecast period. In the region, diesel gensets are needed for providing backup power requirements, which is due to the low incidence of power outage, low base power deficit, and high grid penetration. In addition to this, the growing construction of commercial and residential facilities is further projected to drive the market in the region. The U.S. diesel genset market is expected to witness hold the larger volume share of the regional market during the forecast period.

A major driving factor of the diesel genset market is the increasing number of data centers. The large consumption and creation of data across the globe has resulted in the development of data center as supportive infrastructure for analyzing, storing, and providing data services. In these centers, diesel gensets are employed for providing power to non-critical and critical components such as backup controls, security systems, servers, heating, ventilation, & air conditioning systems, and other devices. This is predicted to create an increased demand for diesel generators in the near future.

The low power production and grid power uncertainty is another key factor which is resulting in the growth of the diesel genset market. Various African countries, such as Ghana and Nigeria, have an extremely weak power infrastructure with considerable power transmission losses and high base power deficit. This is leading to a rising requirement for alternate sources of power, such as diesel gensets. Moreover, factors such as insufficient capex for the development and maintenance of grids and old infrastructure are resulting in erratic power supply, which is further creating demand for diesel gensets.

Some of the major players operating in the global diesel genset market are Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Kohler Co., General Electric Company, Denyo Co. Ltd., AB Volvo, Escorts Limited, Siemens AG, and Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited.

Caterpillar Inc. held over 24% share in the diesel genset market in 2018. The company has a robust product portfolio and a vast distribution network (comprising dealers and e-commerce gateways). The company offers diesel generator sets under the Caterpillar, FG Wilson, Perkins, and Olympian brands.