Data Center Accelerator Market is expected to reach USD 23.2 billion by 2025 from USD 2.47 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 50.6% in the forecast period. Data center accelerator is defined as a piece of hardware which is designed and used to rapidly process visual data. It is a hardware device or a software program which increase the overall performance of the computer.

This report contains a comprehensive "Data Center Accelerator market" study using SWOT analysis, i.e. Strength, weakness, opportunities for organization and threats. The Data Center Accelerator Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key market players based on the various objectives of the organization, such as profiling, product outline, production quantities, required raw materials and the financial health of the organization. This report focuses on Data Center Accelerator 's volume and value at global, regional and corporate levels. This report shows the global size of the Data Center Accelerator market by analyzing historical data and future prospects. This report categorizes in regional terms the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Data Center Accelerator in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. The research report on the Data Center Accelerator market unearths the competitive terrain of the industry, which is inclusive of organizations like NVIDIA (US), AVOXI, Intel (US) Alphabet (US) Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Achronix Semiconductor, Oracle Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., IBM, HP, Dell, Lenovo Group Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc and many more.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2027 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

By Processor Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC),

Type (HPC Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator),

Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface)

Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Data Center Accelerator Market

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand of cloud-based services

Rising demand for AI in HPC data centers

Focus toward parallel computing in AI data centers.

Limited AI hardware experts

Premium pricing of accelerators.

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

Competitive Landscape : NVIDIA (US), AVOXI, Intel (US) Alphabet (US) Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Achronix Semiconductor, Oracle Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., IBM, HP, Dell, Lenovo Group Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc and many more.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Data Center Accelerator industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Data Center Accelerator Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Data Center Accelerator Market most. The data analysis present in the Data Center Accelerator report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on Data Center Accelerator business.

Data Center Accelerator Industry Regional Market Analysis

Data Center Accelerator Industry Production by Regions

Global Data Center Accelerator Industry Production by Regions

Global Data Center Accelerator Industry Revenue by Regions

Data Center Accelerator Industry Consumption by Regions

Data Center Accelerator Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

Global Data Center Accelerator Industry Production by Type

Global Data Center Accelerator Industry Revenue by Type

Data Center Accelerator Industry Price by Type

Data Center Accelerator Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

Global Data Center Accelerator Industry Consumption by Application

Global Data Center Accelerator Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Data Center Accelerator Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

Data Center Accelerator Industry Production Sites and Area Served

Product Introduction, Application and Specification

Data Center Accelerator Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Main Business and Markets Served

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2020-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Data Center Accelerator Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

