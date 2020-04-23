European Autonomous Car Market to Witness 18.4% CAGR during 2023–2030

The concern regarding road safety has only risen since the emergence of vehicles. Due to technological advancements, the vehicles kept becoming faster and more efficient, however, in the process towards making the fast-paced, the security and safety of people has somewhat been neglected across the globe, including Europe. For example, the number of fatalities because of road traffic crashes were approximately 25,100 in 2018 in the European Union. However, this was a reduction of 21% as compared to 2010 and reduction of 1% as compared to 2017. This decrease in the road casualties in Europe is due to their strict regulatory policies and adoption of safer, advanced technologies such as autonomous cars.

An autonomous car is capable of driving itself without any human intervention. While till now, fully autonomous cars have not been introduced in the market, vehicles with increased automated features are gaining traction quickly. Europe has been as major consumer of autonomous cars. As per a report by P&S Intelligence, the European autonomous car market is predicted to generate a revenue of $191.6 billion, progressing at a 18.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2023–2030). According to vehicle autonomy, there are two major types of vehicles, namely fully autonomous cars, level 4 and 5, and semi-autonomous car, level 1, 2, and 3.

Within the region, Germany has been witnessing the highest deployment of autonomous cars, which is attributed to the presence of key original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the country that are focusing on launching new models equipped with innovative automation levels. Several OEMs such as Tesla Inc., BMW, and Volkswagen AG are introducing new cars for public and commercial purposes. These cars are equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features including smart park assist, blind spot detection, and anti-lock braking system, which enhance the safety of vehicles. Since such safety features enhance road safety, the European autonomous cars market is registering considerable growth.

The need for safer driving options is basically what is resulting in the growing demand for autonomous cars in the region. Autonomous cars can increasingly improve the safety of cars and the passengers alike because it is equipped with a number of sensors to assist the driver. Various human driver-associated factors such as unsafe distance from the vehicle moving in front, failure to pay attention, and inappropriate speed cause majority of road accidents. Technologies such as ADAS help the driver in maintaining certain safety levels.

Some of the major manufacturers operating in the autonomous car market in Europe are Volkswagen Group, Tesla Inc., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., General Motors Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Ford Motor Company.

