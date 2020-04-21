Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes-Night sweats) Market Insights Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Vasomotor symptoms including Hot flashes or night sweats, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes-Night sweats) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes-Night sweats) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs for Hot flashes-Night sweats and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Vasomotor symptoms market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Vasomotor symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes-Night sweats) Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes-Night sweats) Overview

Vasomotor symptoms are one of the major symptoms of menopause that principally include hot flashes (HF) and night sweats (NS) and occurs in the majority of women across the globe. A woman with VMS experiences abundant heat accompanied by sweating and flushing, especially around the head, neck, chest, and upper back region. These are the menopausal symptoms for which women seek treatment during menopause most often. VMS results from temperature dysfunction that occurs due to changes in gonadal hormones. Normally, core body temperature (CBT) remains within a specific range, oscillating with daily circadian rhythms.

Menopause is characterized by physiologic and psychosocial changes in a woman’s life. VMS, and the sleep and mood disturbances that often result from these, can have a significant negative impact on the overall quality of life (QOL) for a substantial number of women. The impact of VMS has gained in importance as the lifespan of women has increased throughout the world since women can expect to spend a significant portion of their lives after menopause. Maintenance of functional ability and a good QOL is of utmost importance. Given the prevalence and duration of VMS among midlife women, it is critical to understand the underlying biology of this symptom, the extent to which VMS may impair QOL, and whether VMS may serve as a marker for other important health conditions. VMS experienced in up to 80% of menopausal women, prevalence depends on region. The vasomotor symptoms may range in severity from discomfort to debilitation, more than half of the women with VMS experience “moderate to severe” symptoms.

Request a Sample copy and Get 10% Discount on Global Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes-Night sweats) Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/2/45250

Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes-Night sweats) Diagnosis and Treatment

It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies and diagnosis available in the Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes-Night sweats) market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides the country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the United States, Europe, and Japan.

The Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes-Night sweats) market report gives a thorough understanding of Vasomotor symptoms by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides Vasomotor symptoms of treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Vasomotor symptoms in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Both the US (ACOG) and EU (NICE) guidelines recommend systemic hormone replacement therapy (HRT) as the most effective therapy for VMS related to menopause. These include estradiol, conjugated estrogen, selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), and compounded or synthetic hormones. Non-hormonal agents such as SSRIs are recommended as alternatives for patients with contraindications to HRT.

Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes-Night sweats) Epidemiology

The Vasomotor symptoms epidemiology division provide insights about the historical and current patient pool of Hot flashes-Night sweats and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Buy Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes-Night sweats) Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/2/45250/Single_User



Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes-Night sweats) Market Outlook

The Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes-Night sweats) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes-Night sweats) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes-Night sweats) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to our research team, Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes-Night sweats) market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030.

The current therapeutic landscape in the 7MM can be divided into two major categories based on the class of drugs such as Hormonal Therapies and Nonhormonal Therapy. Systemic hormone replacement therapy, with estrogen alone or in combination with a progestin, is the most effective therapy for vasomotor symptoms related to menopause.



……Continued

To Browse Full Global Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes-Night sweats) Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/market-analysis/vasomotor-symptoms-(hot-flashes-night-sweats)-market-insights-epidemiology-and-market-forecast/2/45250

A bout us:

Research is and will always be the key to success and growth for any industry. Most organizations invest a major chunk of their resources viz. time, money and manpower in research to achieve new breakthroughs in their businesses. The outcome might not always be as expected thereby arising the need for precise, factual and high-quality data backing your research. This is where MART RESEARCH steps in and caters its expertise in the domain of market research reports to industries across varied sectors.

Contact Us:

Mart Research

[email protected].com

+1-857-300-1122