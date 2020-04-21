Seed Market with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 2020-2024: Production Analysis, Trends, Growth Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Rgeional Demand and Forecast Outlook

The report entitled “Global Seed Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)” provides an in-depth analysis of the seed market including detailed description of impact of COVID-19, market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the seed market by value, by technology, by segments and by region. The report further provides detailed technology analysis, segment analysis and regional analysis of the global seed market by value.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall seed market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the seed market are Bayer AG, BASF SE, Corteva and ChemChina. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Region Coverage

North America

APAC

EMEA

LATAM

Company Coverage Analysis:

Bayer AG

BASF SE

Corteva

ChemChina

A seed is a primary part of plant and is formed after the fertilization of ovules of plant. A seed contains an embryo and has capacity to germinate and produce a new plant. The embryo is made up with a radicle. The seed is present inside a fruit which further convert into a new plant, the new plant provides different varieties of fruit, vegetable and manure for humans and animals.

Seeds are bifurcated in two type monocotyledonous and dicotyledonous seed. Monocotyledonous seed includes maize grain and rice grain seeds. Whereas, dicotyledonous seed consist of gram, pea and caster oil seeds. Furthermore, the seed can be further categorized in conventional seeds and genetically modified seeds. Conventional seeds are the normal traditional seeds. Whereas, genetically modified seeds help farmers to enhance the crop yield and facilitate cultivation of rich crop variations.

The global seed market has observed consistent growth in the past few years and is anticipated that the market would witness moderate growth over the forecasted period (2020-2024) owing to spread of pandemic disease COVID-19. Moreover, the market would observe moderate growth owing to various growth augmenting factors such as budding global population, escalating organic farming, increasing agricultural production, spike in demand for plant-based proteins, surging demand for biofuel and upsurge in government initiatives.

However, the global seed market is not free from challenges that are impeding the fueling growth of market. Some of the eminent challenges faced by the market are high equipment & maintenance cost and changing climatic conditions. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like evolution of IoT technology, agricultural drone technology and autonomous weed and crop maintenance.

