Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Market: 2020-2030 by Disease Overview, Trends, Symptoms, Clinical Trials, Diagnostic Methods, Epidemiology, Drugs & Emerging Therapies Analysis and Industry Forecast

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Market Insights Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Geography Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Overview

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) refers to a group of inherited retinal disorders causing retinal degeneration and blindness. RP is characterized by progressive bilateral degeneration of the rod and cone photoreceptors that leads to night blindness and progressive visual field defects. Individuals with RP lose their vision because of the gradual degeneration of photoreceptor (light-sensing) cells of the retina. In most forms of RP (rod-cone dystrophy), night blindness is one of the earliest and most frequent symptoms. Based on clinical impact, RP is classified into three categories that include, non-syndromic, or “simple” (not affecting other organs or tissues), Syndromic (affecting other neurosensory systems such as hearing), and Systemic (affecting multiple tissues. Non-syndromic RP has three-stage: early stage, mid and end-stage. Non-syndromic RP is further subcategorized as autosomal dominant RP, autosomal recessive RP, X-linked RP, sporadic/simplex RP, and Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Diagnosis

The diagnosis of RP is suspected in patients with poor night vision or family history (more than 40% of RP cases in the US have no family history). It relies upon documentation of rod dysfunction as measured by dark adaptation or electroretinogram, progressive loss in photoreceptor function, loss of peripheral vision and bilateral involvement.

The most common findings on ocular examination are usually preserved visual acuity until late-stage disease and reduced visual fields. Most adult patients have posterior subcapsular cataracts and visual acuity that varies from 20/20 to near blindness late in the disease.

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Treatment

It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available in the Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides the treatment guidelines and algorithms of the 7MM.

The Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) market report gives a thorough understanding of Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) by including details such as disease definition, causes, risk factors, pathogenesis, and diagnosis.

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Epidemiology

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM, Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM, Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM, Subtype-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Syndromic and Systemic RP in the 7MM, and Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Non-Syndromic RP in the 7MM) scenario of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2030.



Retinitis Pigmentosa Marketed Drugs

Luxturna: Spark Therapeutics/ Novartis

Luxturna (AAV2-hRPE65v2; voretigene neparvovec), known as voretigene neparvovec-rzyl, is a one-time gene therapy for the treatment of patients with vision loss due to a genetic mutation in both copies of the RPE65 gene. It provides a copy of the RPE65 gene to act in place of the mutated RPE65 gene. This working gene can restore vision and improve sight. The drug is administered as a subretinal single injection below the retina in patients who have confirmed RPE65 mutations and viable retinal cells.

The drug was developed and commercialized in the US by Spark Therapeutics. In Europe, Novartis is currently marketing Luxturna as per a licensing agreement covering the development, registration and commercialization rights of Luxturna in markets outside the US. It is indicated for the treatment of patients with vision loss due to Lebers congenital amaurosis or retinitis pigmentosa inherited retinal dystrophy caused by confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutations.

Products detail in the report

Retinitis Pigmentosa Emerging Drugs

HORA-RPE65: Horama

Horama is developing a HORA-RPE65 gene replacement product for the treatment of RPE65 Retinitis Pigmentosa. It is an AAV 2/4 encapsidating the human RPE65 gene under the control of the human native RPE65 promoter. The company investigational candidate HORA-RPE65 provides the cell with a non-mutated copy of the human RPE65 gene, which can express functional RPE65 protein to halt or at least significantly delay retinal degeneration in patients with inherited retinal dystrophies caused by RPE65 gene mutations.

The drug is being delivered in the form of a sterile vector suspension injected directly into the subretinal space, where it induces transgene expression in retinal pigment epithelium cells. Horama had already completed a single-center, open, non-randomized phase I/II clinical trial which accessed the safety and effectiveness of HORA-RPE65 in patients with retinal dystrophy caused by RPE65 gene abnormalities.



……Continued

