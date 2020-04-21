This Paper Diagnostics Market 2020 research document is wide-ranging and encompasses various parameters of the market that can be listed as market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. A study on market overview is conducted by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges for a particular business. What is more, systemic company profiles covered in this Paper Diagnostics Market report also explains the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that are employed by the several key players and brands.

COMPANIES MENTIONED INCLUDE;

ARKRAY, Inc.; ACON Laboratories, Inc.; Abbott; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; GVS S.p.A.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Diagnostics for All, Inc.; FFEI; Navigene; Micro Essential Laboratory Inc; MedLife; Kenosha Tapes; Abcam plc; Abingdon Health; ACON Laboratories, Inc.; Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.; Cytodiagnostics Inc.; DCN Diagnostics; NanoHybrids; Merck KGaA; Surmodics, Inc., Expedeon Ltd. among others.

WHAT WILL THIS REPORT TELL YOU?

Global Paper Diagnostics Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 11.91 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Paper diagnostics are a category of diagnostic tests based on pH testing method utilized in detection of various infectious diseases, environmental and food quality tests. These tests involve the usage of medical devices created with papers and cellulosic substances as the base to provide chemical/molecule testing. These devices provide a cheaper and more efficient alternative to the other diagnostic methods as it provides accurate, point-of-care testing in minimal costs.??????????

Global Paper Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

By Product (Lateral Flow Assays, Dipsticks, Paper-Based Microfluidics)

By Device Type (Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring Devices)

By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Food Quality Testing, Environmental Monitoring)

By End-Use (Home Healthcare, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Hospital & Clinics)

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption and preference of POCT and in-vitro diagnostic methods; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of pollution in environments resulting in greater concerns regarding detection of pollutants; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Benefits associated with this diagnostic method due to their low costs and effectiveness in circumstances when resources are inadequate; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack of applications in large quantities is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Inadequate knowledge and standards regarding the usage of these devices along with their appropriate applications; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

This Paper Diagnostics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

