Metabolic Acidosis Market: 2020-2030 by Disease Overview, Trends, Symptoms, Clinical Trials, Diagnostic Methods, Epidemiology, Drugs & Emerging Therapies Analysis and Industry Forecast

Geography Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

– Brazil

– China

– Mexico

Study Period: 2017-2030

Metabolic Acidosis Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Metabolic Acidosis Overview

Metabolic acidosis is defined by an increase in the hydrogen-ion concentration in the systemic circulation, which results in a serum HCO3 <24 mEq/L. It is not a benign condition and shows an underlying disorder that needs to be corrected to minimize morbidity and mortality. The many etiologies of metabolic acidosis are classified mainly into four mechanisms: acid ingestion, increased production of acid, decreased excretion of acid, and renal or gastrointestinal (GI) bicarbonate losses.

Metabolic Acidosis Diagnosis

Metabolic acidosis is generally diagnosed in patients that are affected by CKD and also when the serum tCO2 concentration, which is a substitute for the bicarbonate concentration, is steadily <22 mEq/L. However, low serum tCO2 concentration is also a feature of respiratory alkalosis, and distinguishing this acid-base disorder from metabolic acidosis involves measuring systemic pH and Pco2, preferably from an arterial sample. Blood gases are rarely performed in patients with CKD with low tCO2 concentrations, are not freely available in the outpatient setting, and are needless in most of the cases. But by giving the significance of nonvolatile acid excretion in the kidney, a reasonable diagnosis of metabolic acidosis can be made without a blood gas in a patient with CKD and low tCO2 concentration.

Metabolic Acidosis Treatment

It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available in the market for the treatment of metabolic acidosis. It also provides the country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the 10 emerging markets.

The Metabolic Acidosis market report gives a thorough understanding of metabolic acidosis by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis.

Metabolic Acidosis Epidemiology

Metabolic acidosis epidemiology segment provides insights about historical and current metabolic acidosis patient pool and forecasted trends for 10 emerging countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Country Wise Metabolic Acidosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section also provides the metabolic acidosis epidemiology data and key findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Brazil, China, and Mexico.

– As per the estimates, the total prevalent cases of CKD patients in 10 EM were 263,018,799 in 2017, which are expected to reach a significantly high number by 2030.

– As per the analysis, the total prevalent cases of metabolic acidosis in China was found to be 8,881,796 in 2017, which are expected to reach a significantly high number by 2030.

– As per the analysis, in the year 2017, the gender-specific diagnosed cases of metabolic acidosis in Germany were 194,037 in males, and 158,757 cases in females, which are expected to reach a significantly high number by 2030.

Metabolic Acidosis Drug Chapters

This segment of the metabolic acidosis report encloses the detailed analysis of current drug therapies and late-stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the metabolic acidosis clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological actions, agreements and collaborations, approval and awards, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.

There are no FDA-approved therapies for long-term treatment of metabolic acidosis in CKD patients; however oral alkali therapies such as sodium bicarbonate, sodium citrate, and potassium citrate/citric acid are currently prescribed by the nephrologists for treatment of metabolic acidosis.

Metabolic Acidosis Emerging Drugs

Veverimer (TRC101): Tricida

Veverimer, which is also known as TRC101, is a novel, nonabsorbed polymer that is designed for the treatment of metabolic acidosis by binding hydrochloric acid in the gastrointestinal tract and removing it from the body through excretion in the feces. It also helps in decreasing the total amount of acid in the body and increasing blood bicarbonate. Veverimer is administered orally as a suspension in water, and it is currently under assessment by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for New Drug Application (NDA) assessment.

ADV7103: Advicenne Pharma

……Continue

