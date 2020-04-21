Cognitive data management refers to the use of cognitive computing to automate manual tasks in data management. This helps reduce the administrative burden of data management and helps minimize errors. Earlier, data management practitioners used manual processes to analyze data. However, technology advances, intelligent algorithms, and advanced tool development have made data management and management much easier. There is a growing demand for cognitive computing solutions in data-intensive industries such as retail, banking, manufacturing and medical.

Increased investment by market participants in cognitive technology also drives market growth. Organizations are investing heavily in awareness and AI software capabilities to automate customer service experiences, optimize business performance, and support decision making.

Companies Profiled in this Report includes,

Attivio, CognitiveScale, Cognizant, DATUM, Expert System, HPE, IBM, Immuta, Informatica, Infosys, Kingsland Systems, Microsoft, Oracle, Pingar, Reltio, Saksoft, Salesforce, SAP, SAS, SnapLogic, SparkCognition, StrongBox Data Solutions, Talend, Veritas, Wipro

Market by Type

Cloud

On-premises

Market by Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Government and Legal Services

Telecom, IT, and Media

Others (retail, automotive, utilities and aerospace and defense)

Table of Contents:

Global Cognitive Data Management Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Cognitive Data Management Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

…….CONTINUE FOR TOC