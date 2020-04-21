Lamellar Ichthyosis (LI) Market: 2020-2030 by Disease Overview, Trends, Symptoms, Clinical Trials, Diagnostic Methods, Epidemiology, Drugs & Emerging Therapies Analysis and Industry Forecast

Lamellar Ichthyosis (LI) Market Insights Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Lamellar Ichthyosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Lamellar Ichthyosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Lamellar Ichthyosis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Lamellar Ichthyosis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Lamellar Ichthyosis market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Lamellar Ichthyosis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Lamellar Ichthyosis (LI): Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Lamellar Ichthyosis Overview

Ichthyosis is the term used to define repetitive and widespread scaling of the skin. It may be inherited (genetic) or acquired during the lifespan. The inherited forms are rare, usually present from infancy, and generally lifelong situations. Acquired Ichthyosis can progress at any age due to several medical problems, such as kidney disease. The most common forms of inherited Ichthyosis are mild, and it might improve during warm climate. There are many very rare conditions where Ichthyosis occurs with problems in other systems of the body. Inherited Ichthyosis is due to a single genetic trait that is passed on either from one or both parents or develops as a new error in the gene very early in fetal life. It can be mild as with Ichthyosis Vulgaris, or severe.

Lamellar Ichthyosis is a rare genetic disorder, where skin cells are produced at a normal rate, but they do not separate normally at the surface of the outermost layer of skin and are not shed as quickly as they should be which lead to the formation of scale.

The signs and symptoms of Lamellar Ichthyosis differ from individual to individual. Some have mild signs and symptoms, while for others it might be severe.

Lamellar Ichthyosis Diagnosis

It is mainly caused by the mutations affecting several different genes, the genes which mainly involved in Lamellar Ichthyosis include TGM1, ABCA12, CYP4F22, NIPAL4 and others like LIPN, ALOX12B. However, most of the cases (~90%) are caused due to mutation in the TGM1 gene.

Mutations in lamellar Ichthyosis commonly transmitted through autosomal recessive inheritance. Individuals must inherit two recessive genes for lamellar Ichthyosis to show the disease, one from each parent. Also, the diagnosis of a genetic or rare disease can often be puzzling. Healthcare specialists usually look at an individuals medical history, symptoms, physical exam, and laboratory test results to make a diagnosis. The patients history includes thorough family history.

The diagnosis of Lamellar Ichthyosis is mainly done skin biopsy for histological analysis, electron microscopy, DNA sequencing analysis and immunohistochemical analysis and Ultrasonography.

Lamellar Ichthyosis Treatment

Currently, there is no approved therapy for the treatment of Lamellar Ichthyosis, however, the off-label therapies like retinoids, emollients, and keratolytics are available for symptomatic treatment like removal of scales.

The general treatment course is aimed at controlling symptoms with exfoliating creams and ointments application being found to be crucial. Prescription creams and ointments containing alpha hydroxy acids, such as lactic acid and glycolic acid, help control scaling and increase skin moisture. Keratolytic agents such as 1-5% salicylic acid may be added to emollient cream bases to encourage exfoliation of scale, but are often too irritant for regular use.

Lamellar Ichthyosis Epidemiology

The Lamellar Ichthyosis epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current Lamellar Ichthyosis patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Lamellar Ichthyosis Emerging Drugs

TMB-001 (Isotretinoin, formerly known as PAT-001): Timber Pharmaceuticals

TMB-001 (topical isotretinoin) is under clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of congenital ichthyosis. It is a topical ointment formulation (0.05% and 0.1%) of isotretinoin, utilizing Timber’s proprietary IPEG delivery system.

In April 2014, the US FDA granted an orphan drug designation to TMB 001 for the treatment of Congenital Ichthyosis. Also in February 2019, Timber Pharmaceuticals, and Patagonia Pharmaceuticals entered into the Asset Acquisition Agreement, under which Timber Pharmaceuticals purchased the topical formulation of isotretinoin for the treatment of Congenital Ichthyosis and identified as PAT-001.

Trifarotene (CD5789): Galderma/Mayne Pharma

Trifarotene is a new chemical entity, currently being investigated by Galderma and Mayne Pharma for autosomal recessive ichthyosis with lamellar scale. It is a novel retinoid in a topical cream formulation with high selectivity for the type of Retinoic Acid Receptor (RAR) found specifically on the skin. As per the company, the drug absorb quickly and might have a low potential for toxicity than retinoid given orally or other existing topical retinoid.

……Continue

