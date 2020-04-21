How COVID-19 Impacting On Sushi Restaurants Market Globally? Top Key Players: Kappa Sushi, GENKI SUSHI, Peace Dining  

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Sushi Restaurants Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Sushi Restaurants Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Sushi Restaurants. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Kappa Sushi (United States), GENKI SUSHI (Japan), HAMAZUSHI (Japan), Kura Corporation (Japan), Peace Dining Corporation (United States), Sushiro Global Holdings (Japan), Komuro (Japan), Kiku (United Kingdom), Isami (France) and Aida (France)

Sushi is a Japanese dish which is prepared with vinegar rice, sugar, and salt. It served with various ingredients such as seafood, vegetables, and tropical fruits. By opting for a sushi restaurant the consumer can also get an option of egg rolls, miso soup or salad with the ginger dressings. The sushi restaurants are available across the world, but majority of them are found in Japan. Moreover, the chef in sushi restaurant is called Itamae which is referred to as sushi chef. It requires years of training to become the same.

Market Drivers

Health benefits of Japanese cuisine is fueling the market

Rising awareness, popularity and availability of Japanese cuisine

Market Trend

Adoptions of Japanese style food culture as consumers are inclined towards the healthy food

Restraints

Fluctuations in the prices if fish

Government restrictions such as lockdown due to corona virus pandemic is affecting the market

Opportunities

Increasing marketing campaigns such as advertising and product promotions

Emergence of innovative sushi dishes

Challenges

Rising concerns regarding dwindling fish population and environment destruction

The Global Sushi Restaurants Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Single sushi restaurant, Kaiten Zushi), Price range (High range, Mid-range, Low range), Sushi Type (Nigiri, Sashimi, Maki, Uramaki, Temaki, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Sushi Restaurants Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Sushi Restaurants market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Sushi Restaurants Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Sushi Restaurants

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Sushi Restaurants Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Sushi Restaurants market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Sushi Restaurants Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Sushi Restaurants Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



