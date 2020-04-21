Electroretinography Market 2020: Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth With Top Players LKC Technologies, Inc, Diagnosys LLC, Electro-Diagnostic Imaging, Inc.,

Electroretinography Market report has been structured by keeping in mind all the foremost aspects of the market research that put forth market landscape simply into focus. Market segmentation is a significant parameter that categorizes the market depending upon application, vertical, deployment model, end-user, and geography etc. Electroretinography Market report also provides CAGR value fluctuation in percentage during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. Additionally, this market report consists of extensive study about diverse market segments and regions, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Businesses can gain current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Healthcare industry to 2027 with this Electroretinography Market report. This report is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. Get an in-depth market analysis with this report to thrive in this competitive environment. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this Electroretinography Market report makes you aware about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage. The Electroretinography Market research report is sure to help you grow your sales and improve return on investment (ROI).

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global electroretinography market accounted to US$ 35.79 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 62.72 Mn by 2027.



Market Insights

Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases in Developing and Developed Nations

The prevalence of diabetes retinopathy, cataract, conjunctivitis, retinal disorders and age-relate macular degeneration are said to increase with the rising ageing population. In addition, findings also reveals that children are also more prone to develop eye disorders such as glaucoma, conjunctivitis and night blindness among others. Vision loss due to eye diseases is a major health problem, which immensely affects the quality of life. In 2015, across the globe approximately 34.3 million people were registered as blind, an additional around 24.3 million had severe vision impairment, 214 million had moderate vision impairment, and 663 million had near vision impairment. Vision loss is the third largest cause of impairment after anaemia and hearing loss. Cataract is the other most commonly observed eye disorder that is found in the developing nations were the access to the qualified professionals are less. Therefore, the cataract is responsible for more than 50% of the cases of blindness in some of the areas which is likely to increase the demand for the ophthalmologists to grow. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the market for the electroretinography is likely to grow in the coming future.

Key Competitors In Market are LKC Technologies, Inc, Diagnosys LLC, Electro-Diagnostic Imaging, Inc., Diopsys, Inc., Roland Consult Stasche & Finger GmbH, Metrovision, Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici, Konan Medical USA, Inc., Welch Allyn

Strategic Insights

Product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global electroretinography industry by the market players. For instance, Diopsys, Inc. launched two new additions to its portfolio at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) meeting: the Diopsys Retina Plus, an advanced flicker electroretinography (ERG) system scalable to create a complete visual electrophysiology suite; and a multifocal electroretinography (mfERG) module for use with Diopsys NOVA, Diopsys ARGOS, or the new Retina Plus platforms. These innovative launches made by the company help in strengthening their market position as compared to other players operating in the market.

Market segmentation:

Electroretinography Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Fixed Electroretinography and Portable Electroretinography), Application (Clinical and Research), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Reasons To Purchase :

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the liver treatment market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global liver treatment market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

